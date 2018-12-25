Kendall Jenner Rocks Strapless Green Dress While Partying Christmas Eve

Kendall Jenner just gave her 100 million Instagram followers their best Christmas present ever as she flaunted her assets in a strapless green holiday dress that she wore to the Kardashian Christmas Eve party. The pic she captioned “Merry Christmas” illustrates perfectly why the 23-year-old is one of the most sought-after models on the planet, too.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, critics noticed that Kendall Jenner was conspicuously absent from this year’s Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card shared on Instagram. Her mom and her famous sisters, along with their kids, posed for the popular holiday card, but Jenner had a good reason for opting out of the photo, her sister Khloe said.

Kendall even poked a little fun through her Instagram stories at the naysayers by taking cutouts of her face and pasting them over all the faces of everyone in the original Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card photo. In another, she put a big cutout of her head over everyone in the Christmas card, and she seems to be watching over the KUWTK clan and their kids like some kind of paper goddess.

One of the photos that Kendall Jenner put on her Instagram stories is of her striking a pose in the same neon green holiday dress that’s in the “Merry Christmas” Instagram snap. While the Instagram photo shows Kendall lounging on a couch with a white fur throw concealing much of her assets, the Instagram stories video shows her, sans the throw, flashing plenty of skin.

“Merry Christmas” shows Kendall Jenner flashing her prettiest Christmas smile as she reclines back on an ivory couch in the off-the-shoulder number. She’s pictured wearing her raven locks pulled back in a ponytail, and her long stems are additionally peeking out from under the comfy throw.

She topped off the look with white hoops adorning her ears, smokey eye makeup, and pink glossed lips.

Her many followers lit up the post like Christmas lights. Many of them wished the Victoria’s Secret Angel a merry Christmas back, while one admirer commented, “I want her for Christmas.”

Kourtney Kardashian, who was also at the Christmas Eve party, wore an eye-catching fashion choice as well. Kourtney slayed in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline, and the outfit additionally had a train of fabric that trailed from her hip.

According to the Daily Mail, after Kendall Jenner enchanted her fans with the eye-catching holiday ensemble, she ventured outside to make a clumsy attempt at sledging on the snow-covered ground. The TV personality took a tumble in the white powder as she ran to get a head start in her stiletto-clad feet. However, her friends fared better, and they whizzed past her on the slope.