Instagram Bombshell Abigail Ratchford Wraps Up Her Sexy Curves In Christmas Lights

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford is a pro at showing off her voluptuous curves on Instagram, and her latest Christmas inspired shoot is no different. The Maxim model took to Instagram to share a snap of herself decked out in a matching white bra and pantie set. The cotton outfit with a thick, athletic band with the logo “Fox” on it showed off Ratchford’s famous curves flawlessly.

Ratchford took the opportunity to make the photoshoot a festive one by wrapping herself up in twinkling Christmas lights. She draped the string of luminaries around her curvaceous body and showed off her rock hard abs and ample cleavage. She topped the yule-tide look off with a Santa hat.

For the picture, Ratchford wore gold eyeshadow and a lipstick with a similar gilded hue to make her voluminous pout stand out. She had her long, dark locks in loose curls that fell over her shoulders and turned her body slightly to give her 8.7 million followers a view of the entire length of her body. She positioned herself in front of a fireplace and used the lights wrapped around her and some natural light from a nearby window to show off her toned body.

Ratchford is no stranger to showing off her curvy body in several unique poses. Last month, the Esquire model wowed her fans with a snap of herself wearing a see-through, red nightie. The frock was fur lined and bell sleeved, which gave the sexy look a hint of glamour. For that pose, the model wore her hair wrapped up in a messy top knot and used contouring to highlight her flawless facial features. She wore a matching red set of panties and went braless to emphasize her buxom chest.

The Sports Illustrated vixen also shared some snaps to her Instagram story. She added several shots of herself wearing cosplay clothing to promote her 2019 calendar. In one shot, she dressed as Storm from X-Men and in another, she showed off her curves in a Cleopatra-inspired pic. She also added a snapshot of herself wearing a reindeer filter where she wished her fans a Merry Christmas and showed off her adorable place setting, gorgeously outfitted for a holiday meal.

A Scranton, Pennsylvania native, Ratchford is one of seven siblings. She told AOL that coming from a small town and a big family gave her a set of values that she continues to hold close and guide her on the path that she is on.

“I come from a big family, I’m the 5th of 7 kids, and my parents always taught us to follow our own path and not really do what other people say we can or can’t do. They told us they would support us no matter what. It was those small-town values and the big family mentality that made me independent and motivated me to set my own path,” Ratchford shared.