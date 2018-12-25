Emily Ratajkowski And Husband Whisk Parents Away To Special Christmas Vacation

The move was in part to make up for the couple eloping in New York City at the beginning of the year.

Sultry model Emily Ratajkowski is the queen of Instagram, and the 27-year-old often shares photos of her flaunting her enviable body against breathtaking landscapes from all over the world. Whether it be her noshing on raw oysters and drinking wine in a skimpy bikini on the deck of a boat in Jamaican water or her flashing some decolletage in an upscale Milano restaurant, the Gone Girl actress really knows how to vacation with the best of them.

During her appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan, the fun-loving Emily shared with the hosts how she and new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard planned to take both sets of parents on an exciting Christmas vacation. She added that the special gesture was also done in part to make up for her and Sebastian eloping. According to Ace Show Biz, their parents weren’t exactly ecstatic when they found out that had exchanged vows at city hall in New York City after only dating for a few weeks.

Emily Ratajkowski hopes the placating move will work, and the families can forgive and forget and celebrate the holidays together. Judging from Ratajkowski’s fun and idyllic locations she’s visited in the past, all misgivings will be put behind them as the group enjoys their new vacation settings and makes new memories. Meanwhile, her 21 million Instagram fans are most likely hoping the stunner will upload some fab new Instagram photos after the family commemorates their holiday bliss.

Ratajkowski told the talk show hosts,

“We’re like, ‘OK this is going to be a very interesting holiday.’ So it’s going to be the six of us at Christmas.”

Emily Ratajkowski explained that she and indie film producer-hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard decided that they should elope in order to avoid “the stress of planning a wedding.”

The “Blurred Lines” video model went on to say more.

“I love a wedding…, but all of my friends who have gotten married are like, ‘I don’t remember it, I spent weeks planning it, I don’t even remember it. I’m glad you enjoyed it, but I don’t know, did I?”

The I Feel Pretty star said that she and her husband share “intense chemistry,” and that she knew him years before they got married.

Emily Ratajkowski discussed her solid marriage and vetting of her husband during a November appearance on Busy Tonight.

“We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke like, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly but you vetted me for two years.