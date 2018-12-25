GOP Needs To Justify Backing ‘Compulsive Liar’ Trump For Re-Election, Conservative Pundit Writes

Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin has long been a critic of President Donald Trump and his administration, and her latest piece for the Washington Post was no exception, as she took the Republican Party to task for supporting Trump’s bid for re-election despite the number of times she feels he lied to the American people.

In an article published Monday and syndicated by the Ledger, Rubin questioned Trump’s re-election bid, wondering why he has not been disqualified from doing so despite the “thousands of times” he “compulsively” lied to the public or asked his colleagues and other allies to lie on his behalf. Citing specific examples of these lies, Rubin mentioned Trump’s claim that he did not know about the hush-money payments made to women he allegedly had affairs with over a decade ago, the president’s plans to build a Trump Tower in Russia, which reportedly continued well into his 2016 campaign, and the “incontrovertible evidence” that Russian officials influenced the results of the 2016 presidential election.

“Republicans cannot talk about Hillary Clinton, or overturning the decision of the voters, or about whether he really, really broke super-serious laws,” Rubin wrote.

“They need to justify why they and the American people should prefer an inveterate liar, who lied to get himself elected in the first place, over every possible candidate.”

Aside from the aforementioned “lies,” Rubin also called out Trump for defending the United States’ relationship with Saudi Arabia despite Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s alleged involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, for lying about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between high-ranking campaign members and Russian officials, and for assorted untruths about “policy and other matters.”

“If one believes democracy requires that elected leaders shouldn’t trick, manipulate, bamboozle, and flat-out lie to voters to obtain office and explain what is going on, then Trump should never, ever be elected to anything again. And this is just because he lies over and over.”

Giuliani admitted Trump’s hush-money payments had a “campaign purpose.” This hasn’t gotten enough attention. https://t.co/HHdr6naDxR — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) December 18, 2018

As previously reported by BBC News in August, Trump had previously insisted that the hush money payments his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, had pleaded guilty to making were legal and were not a violation of campaign rules. While Rubin acknowledged this, she stressed that the payments nonetheless represented an attempt “to deceive voters” ahead of the 2016 election. She also brought up the Moscow Trump Tower negotiations, which Trump’s current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, recently claimed had extended until November 2016, and said that even if the negotiations were legal, the president lied “incessantly” about the talks and defended Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout his campaign.

Summing up the points she made in her op-ed, Jennifer Rubin posited that Republicans might not have a valid excuse to support Donald Trump for re-election or to ignore the allegations thrown against him and back him on his bid for a second term. She described the lack of “moral calculus” shown by the Republican Party as “mind-boggling” and questioned why the GOP isn’t seriously backing any other possible candidate from their party, in the light of the accusations against Trump.

“What’s the Republicans’ excuse for backing an obsessive liar? Someone should start asking them,” Rubin concluded.