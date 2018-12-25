Alec & Hilaria Baldwin’s Four Kids Preciously Lay Underneath The Tree On Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, children are supposed to be “nestled all snug in their beds,” according to the famous poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” However, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s four kids all cozied up underneath their family’s Christmas tree on Monday, December 24.

Hilaria posted the sweet Christmas Eve shot of her brood under the fully decorated pine tree on Instagram. The children are all swaddled in soft cream or brown blankets. Five-year-old Carmen has her eyes closed, 3-year-old Rafael is playing with an object on the tree, 2-year-old Leonardo has an ornament in his tiny hands, and 7-month-old Romeo — celebrating his very first Christmas — has a look on his face as if he has no idea what’s going on.

The Baldwins are spending the holiday at their home in Amagansett, New York, which is in the Hamptons section of Long Island.

Alec posted four photos and one video of his family exploring the beach earlier in the day on December 24. Everyone was bundled up in cold-weather gear as the weather in Amagansett only reached a high of 39 degrees that day. The town even got a dusting of snow the night before.

Hilaria has been posting holiday photos for quite some time now.

A few days ago, she posted a three-picture collage on Instagram of her three older children wearing matching Snoopy and Woodstock Christmas pajamas. Carmen was wearing a nightgown, Rafael had on a two-piece set, and Leo wore a one-piece footless sleeper.

On December 12, she shared a video on Instagram of the family with Santa Claus at an event for the clothing company Childrensalon, and, on December 1, she posted a photograph of the blond kids sitting in front of a small Christmas tree, the older kids all wearing PJs with St. Nick on them.

But the Baldwins’ 2018 Christmas adventures actually started on November 24 when they visited Santa Claus at East Hampton Gardens in East Hampton, New York, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“Kicking off a very Baldwinito holiday season,” Hilaria captioned the shot of the kids with Kris Kringle that she posted on Instagram.

In the adorable holiday photo, Carmen is wearing a white hat with a bow on it, a pink coat, floral leggings, and beige boots. Rafael and Leo are sporting matching sky-blue jackets, gray sweatpants, and black Ugg-style boots. Lastly, Romeo — seated right on Santa’s lap — is wearing a gray wintery onesie and a multi-colored pastel hat.