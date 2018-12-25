WWE News: Huge Return And Big Steel Cage Match Announced On Christmas Eve ‘Monday Night Raw’

The final "Monday Night Raw" of 2018 is going to be a big one.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw was not overly typical as it was pre-taped last week due to WWE wanting to give Christmas Eve off to its superstars. Despite the fact that all of the results were already known, there were some things added into Raw that shocked a lot of people. Included in the additions was the reveal of a huge return and a big steel cage match which will take place on the final Raw of 2018.

The biggest announcement of the night was one that was made by Vince McMahon as he was dressed as Santa Claus on this Christmas Eve. As reported by the Inquisitr, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will make its debut in 2019, but there really wasn’t a lot more information given on the new titles.

Still, there was much more that Vinnie Claus wanted to give the fans for Christmas. As revealed a couple of weeks ago, the McMahons said they wanted to shake things up and give the excitement of WWE back to the fans.

As detailed in a video on the official website of WWE, one of the big things happening on the New Year’s Eve edition of Monday Night Raw will be a huge return. Yes, John Cena is coming back to WWE and he’s going to help ring in the new year with the WWE Universe.

Vince McMahon, dressed as Santa Claus, said that John Cena is coming back to WWE and he will once again be on both brands. Yes, Cena is still a “free agent” of sorts, and he will appear on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live when he returns.

It is not yet known just when Cena will make his official WWE return, but it is expected to be early in 2019. Wrestling Inc. reported that Cena is actually scheduled for the episode of Monday Night Raw which will take place in Orlando on January 7, 2019.

That is expected to be Cena’s return to WWE television after months away, but there was another big announcement made tonight as well.

On the Christmas Eve episode of Raw, Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat Match. After it was over, Ziggler hit McIntyre with a Zig Zag which kept blood boiling between the former friends and Raw Tag Team Champions.

After that little incident in the ring, a steel cage match between the two superstars was announced for the New Year’s Eve edition of Monday Night Raw.

Vince McMahon and the WWE brass are truly looking to shake things up and make the product fun again for the fans. The Christmas Eve edition of Monday Night Raw may have been pre-taped, but it still delivered some big surprises and announcements. Next week on the final Team Red show of 2018, there will be a huge steel cage match leading the way into 2019 which will bring the return of John Cena.