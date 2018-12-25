Gwen Stefani’s Best 2018 Christmas Song Performances On TV

Gwen Stefani has been working hard to become the Queen of Christmas since last year when she released her very first holiday opus, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The album contained classics such as “Jingle Bells,” “Santa Baby,” and “White Christmas” along with brand-new festive carols such as “My Gift Is You,” “Under the Christmas Lights,” and the title song.

In October, she released a Deluxe Edition of the record, which was updated with five new tracks, including “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Winter Wonderland,” and the newly written “Cheer for the Elves.”

To promote the re-release of the album, Stefani went on several different television programs to discuss her love of the Christmas season and perform a couple of her cheery tunes. Check out some of her best TV appearances below.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

On December 4, the 49-year-old singer visited Ellen DeGeneres to perform her fun new tune, “Cheer for the Elves.” Stefani looked really cute in a strapless top with a glittery and fringed red plaid print and a furry white trim, red leather pants, red heels, and gold jewelry. During the interview portion of the program, DeGeneres tried very hard to find out if Stefani and her boyfriend, country singer and The Voice judge Blake Shelton, are engaged, but she kept denying the rumor.



Jimmy Kimmel Live

Two days later, on December 6, Stefani dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I wanna try to go for the big Christmas, like, song that lives on after I die. I always thought that would be great,” she gushed to Kimmel. Wearing a white pencil-length dress with a bikini top and a fluted-hem skirt that alternated between regular fabric and mesh fabric with white polka dots, black heels, silver jewelry, and a silver snowflake barrette in her gorgeous blonde locks, she performed two songs for the late-night show: “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and “Feliz Navidad,” with Chilean singer Mon Laferte.



The Talk

Dressed in a rose gold and gold ensemble with a rhinestone-encrusted bra top with puffy sleeves, a matching skirt, and sparkly heels, the mother of three visited The Talk on December 17. Stefani spent a lot of time chatting with the ladies, including co-host Eve whom she previously collaborated with on the songs “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” and “Rich Girl.” She also played a game, “10 for Gwen,” in which she was asked 10 questions, some about Christmas, and, since she answered them all, each member of the audience received an extra-special gift: two tickets to one of her Las Vegas residency performances. At the end of the show, she sang “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”



The Late Late Show with James Corden

For James Corden’s December 18th episode, Stefani again delivered a merry version of “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” She wore a beautiful black strapless dress with a bustier-style top and a tulle skirt with a high-low hem, black fishnet stockings, black heels, and silver jewelry. She told the Late Late Show host that she wrote the song “Cheer for the Elves” because she wanted to do a special song just for kids and because elves are “underrated.”



A Home for the Holidays — The 20th Anniversary

For the CBS primetime special, which aired on December 21, Stefani sang “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” in a sparkly red high-low gown with black heels.



The hard-working musician has one last Christmas performance for 2018 — she will be singing on ABC’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, which will air on Tuesday, December 25, at 10 a.m.

Immediately following the holiday, Stefani heads out to Las Vegas for another batch of dates of her Just a Girl residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. If you can’t catch her between December 27 and December 31, she’ll be back in Vegas February 27 to March 9.