NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Reveals Main Priority In Free Agency, ‘Get As Much Money As I Can’

Are the Warriors willing to give Kevin Durant a max contract in 2019 NBA free agency?

Golden State Warriors small forward Kevin Durant is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars in the 2019 NBA free agency. Durant hasn’t shown any indication that he plans to leave the Warriors next summer, but he also didn’t give them an assurance that he’ll stay.

In a recent appearance on Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast, which is currently posted on Twitter, Kevin Durant discussed his impending free agency. Unlike in the past offseasons where he took a discount to help the Warriors bring back some of their core players, Durant said that he wants to “get as much money” as he can next summer.

“I just want to make sure I get as much money as I can on my next deal so I can stack up my money and figure it out,” Durant said. “That’s just the plan. Play basketball and stack money.”

When he became an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2016, several NBA teams had the opportunity to have a meeting with Kevin Durant to make their own unique free agency pitch. However, next year will be different. Durant said that he no longer needs to hear sweet words from his suitors to know where he wants to play next.

“Ain’t nobody can recruit me no more,” Durant said.

“I want to dictate the environment that I want to be in. You can’t give me the bells and whistles. I would rather see what you do on a day-to-day basis. That stuff really doesn’t impress me.”

https://twitter.com/Sports5PH/status/1077402440935317509

Kevin Durant admitted that everything that he’s looking for a team is already with the Warriors. However, rumors and speculations still continue to swirl about his potential departure, especially after his recent altercation with Warriors power forward Draymond Green. If he decides to leave Golden State, one of his favorite landing spots is the New York Knicks.

According to Frank Isola of the Athletic, the Knicks will go “all in” on their pursuit of Kevin Durant next summer. The Knicks have succeeded to free a huge chunk of their salary cap space when they waived veteran center Joakim Noah via stretch provision. If they manage to get rid of Courtney Lee, they will be in a strong position to give Durant a maximum contract in the 2019 NBA free agency.

With their goal to return to title contention, the Knicks obviously need a player of Kevin Durant’s caliber to pair with the face of the franchise, Kristaps Porzingis. However, it remains a big question mark if Durant will leave the Warriors for a rebuilding team like the Knicks.