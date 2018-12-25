Walt Disney World Parks Operating Hours For Christmas Day 2018 – Phase Closure Info

The magic is coming with extended hours on Christmas day in 2018.

Just because it is Christmas doesn’t mean that you have to celebrate in the comfort of your very own home. Some people choose to head out on vacation over the holidays and there are a lot of them who head to Walt Disney World in Central Florida. Knowing that there are a lot of guests in the parks, the operating hours are extended and there is additional entertainment added to the schedule to keep everyone happy and festive.

Of course, the additional guests also mean that there is the possibility of the parks becoming overcrowded. When that happens, Walt Disney World will put their “phase closure” protocol into place, and guests need to know the details on whether they’re allowed into the park or not.

The official website of Walt Disney World reveals all of the info you need for virtually everything, but let’s check out the park hours and entertainment schedule for December 25.

Magic Kingdom

Hours: 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. with Extra Magic Hours of 6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade

11 a.m.

3:30 p.m.

Frozen Holiday Wish

6:15 p.m.

A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas

3:45 p.m.

4:35 p.m.

5:25 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration

7 p.m.

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

11:30 p.m.

Holiday Wishes

10 p.m.

That’s a lot of fun to be had at Magic Kingdom, but there are plenty of options for guests who will be at Walt Disney World on Christmas day.

Epcot

Hours: 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. with Extra Magic Hours of 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Illuminations: Reflections of Earth

10:30 p.m.

Candlelight Processional – With celebrity narrator Joey Fatone

5 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fantasmic!

9 p.m.

Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!

9:30 p.m.

Flurry of Fun

9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunset Seasons Greetings

6:15 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Hours: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Rivers of Light

6:15 p.m.

7:45 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

Other Walt Disney World areas

Typhoon Lagoon

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Disney Springs

Hours: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

When it comes to the busier times of the year at Walt Disney World, guests need to realize that they won’t allow the parks to become overcrowded. Disney does have a system in place that will make sure there aren’t more guests in the park than can be fully handled or accommodated.

That system utilizes phase closures which go up with the number of guests who are in the park. Depending on how many guests are in the park will determine just what level of phase closing will be put in place.

Some people will see this sign posted outside of one of the parks or get an announcement on Walt Disney World’s Twitter account which says something similar. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the park is actually full and that entry has been stopped entirely.

When this sign comes out, it usually means that the park has reached a phase closure of some type and entry to some guests is no longer allowed. It’s always best to just ask at the main entrance and see what the status of the park actually is.

For clarity, no Walt Disney World park has reached full capacity (phase four closure) since April of 2009, so, it isn’t too common. Other phase closures are likely at these busier times of the year, but that’s why Disney also extends hours and puts in extra entertainment offerings at different parks. Spreading out the options is a great way to get guests going all over the property and not in just one place.