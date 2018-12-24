Donald Trump Is Spending Christmas Eve ‘Ranting’ About Critics And Federal Reserve, CNN Reports

It’s Christmas Eve, and while many people are spending time getting ready for the big day tomorrow, CNN reports that President Donald Trump spent his day attacking his enemies, critics of his border wall, and the federal reserve on Twitter. As the government entered its third day of a partial shutdown driven by his demands for border wall funding, Trump took to social media to complain that he was spending the day alone waiting for Democrats to negotiate with him.

The President canceled a holiday trip his Mar-A-Lago resort after negotiations to keep the government funded through the next year failed. His wife Melania had already decamped to Florida, leaving Trump alone in the White House.

“I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security,” the president wrote Monday morning.

Just a few hours prior, Trump had written numerous tweets starting early in the morning saying that Democrats supported the border wall until he made it a key component of his campaign. He then jumped to the topic of foreign policy, which has been under scrutiny over the past week after retiring Defense Secretary James Mattis called the president out for harming the U.S. with his relationship to China and Russia.

“To those few Senators who think I don’t like or appreciate being allied with other countries, they are wrong, I DO. What I don’t like, however, is when many of these same countries take advantage of their friendship with the United States, both in Military Protection and Trade,” he wrote.

….We are substantially subsidizing the Militaries of many VERY rich countries all over the world, while at the same time these countries take total advantage of the U.S., and our TAXPAYERS, on Trade. General Mattis did not see this as a problem. I DO, and it is being fixed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Trump then moved to the topic of Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy to the global coalition to fight ISIS, who announced that he was retiring on Friday. Trump said that he didn’t even know who McGurk was and said that his retirement was good because he was an Obama appointee who “was responsible for loading up airplanes with 1.8 Billion Dollars in CASH & sending it to Iran as part of the horrific Iran Nuclear Deal.”

For all of the sympathizers out there of Brett McGurk remember, he was the Obama appointee who was responsible for loading up airplanes with 1.8 Billion Dollars in CASH & sending it to Iran as part of the horrific Iran Nuclear Deal (now terminated) approved by Little Bob Corker. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

A short while later, the president moved onto the topic of the Federal Reserve after news outlets announced that the market was having one of its worst weeks in a decade. The Dow Jones Industrial average tumbled over 650 points on Christmas Eve, the biggest fall on a December 24 in history, after Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin tried to calm investors by consulting with bank CEOs. The meeting left the executives “baffled” and worsened the already-unsettled markets. Trump said that the problem with the economy is that the Federal Reserve doesn’t have a “feel” for the market.

The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch – he can’t putt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

The president continued his Twitter tirade, denying reports that he lashed out at acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker and writing that Saudi Arabia had agreed to spend money to rebuild Syria. The announcement comes just days after Trump surprised many by announcing U.S. forces would be pulled out of Syria.

I never “lashed out” at the Acting Attorney General of the U.S., a man for whom I have great respect. This is a made up story, one of many, by the Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

In between his posts, the president posted an all-caps message saying that the country is “respected again.”