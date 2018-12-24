Khloe Claps Back At Critics Who Wonder Why Kendall Jenner Isn’t Included In The Kardashian Christmas Card

The Kardashian-Jenner clan released their annual Christmas card at the last minute this year to the delight of fans. But one sister was notably absent, and critics were quick to wonder what happened to force Kendall Jenner out of the pic. Khloe Kardashian clapped back, according to E!, saying that Kendall was at the shoot but had a good reason for opting out of the photo.

Fans everywhere believed that they might not get a Christmas card this year after last year’s fiasco, as reported by E! News. But on Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters posted a festive Christmas photo on their social media pages featuring Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian, along with all of their kids.

Of the siblings, only Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian were missing, though Rob has been absent from the family’s cards numerous times. His daughter Dream, however, did manage to join in the fun. That left fans and critics wondering why Kendall was left out of the photographic festivities.

News outlets were quick to notice the missing sister, speculating that since the model is so busy, she likely just couldn’t get there at the same time as everyone else. Kim Kardashian-West alluded as much in a post on Twitter explaining why the photo didn’t include the whole Kardashian clan.

“Schedules we’re [sic] changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us,” she wrote.

But fans weren’t convinced. One person commented “poor Kenny” on Khloe’s Instagram post, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star wasn’t having it.

“Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies,” the 34-year-old wrote in reply.

She went on to admonish commenters for criticizing the reality TV stars no matter what they do.

“Man you guys are dramatic even for a f**king Christmas card!! Lol Damned if we do and damned if we don’t,” Khloe continued. “Just enjoy the f**king photo.”

She added that Kendall is just out there living her life, so no need to worry.

Khloe also took the time to respond to fans’ questions about the Christmas card. One person asked if some of the children were Photoshopped in after the fact. The new mom responded that that wasn’t the case – the photo is the actual image the photographer took.