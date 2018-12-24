Heidi Klum Engaged To Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Said Yes’

Heidi Klum has a lot of reason to celebrate this holiday season!

Earlier today, the supermodel took to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts to share some good news with her millions of fans. In the adorable photo, Klum posted a photo of herself and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz celebrating their engagement. Klum can be seen wrapping her arm around Kaulitz’s head as she shows off her brand new sparkler for the camera.

In the black and white picture, you can just see Tom’s side profile while he wears a huge smile on his face. Klum can be seen in the background of the image and she too is sporting a huge smile on her face, from what you can see in the photo. The caption of the image is simple with Klum just telling fans, “I said yes,” along with a red heart emoji.

The tweet has already earned Klum a ton of attention with over 270 comments, 5,700 likes, and 400-plus retweets while the Instagram post has also earned her a lot of attention with over 400,000 likes in addition to 10,000 comments. Some fans commented on the photo to wish Klum and Kaulitz congratulations while countless others chimed in to tell the couple that they look so happy in the picture.

“Congratulations @heidiklum! So happy for you,” one fan wrote.

“This is great!! Congratulations and all the best!! Awesome news!!”

“Congratulations. Feel sorry for Seal, though. I bet he still loves you,” another commented.

Klum has never been one to shy away from sharing her love for Kaulitz on social media, oftentimes posting photos of herself and the 29-year-old on her Instagram account along with sweet captions. According to USA Today, the famous pair have only been dating for about 8 months. The Tokio Hotel rocker was previously married from 2015 until this past August to businesswoman Ria Sommerfeld.

This will be the third marriage for the 45-year-old who was previously married to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and then singer Seal from 2005 to 2014. Klum and Seal surprised fans by issuing a joint statement, telling fans that they had grown apart.

“We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart. This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition.”

Kaulitz and Klum first met on the set of Germany’s Next Top Model.