Celine Dion Shares Adorable Photo With Three Sons And Two Dogs On Christmas Eve

What would Christmas be without a picture perfect family card?

Earlier today, singer Celine Dion surprised fans by sharing a rare and sweet family photo for her 2 million-plus Instagram followers. In the cute photo, Celine poses with her three sons and two dogs in front of their tree. Dion appears front and center in the photo looking rather casual in a solid white hoodie and a pair of light denim jeans. To dress the look up a bit, she can be seen sporting a pair of leopard shoes, adding a pop of color.

Behind Celine sits Nelson, one of her twin boys, wearing all black and hugging his mom in a sweet embrace. Renee Charles sits just to the right of his mom as he smiles for the camera and also wears black from head to toe. Behind Renee Charles, also known as RC, sits Celine’s other twin son Eddy, who is rocking a long-sleeved tee and a beanie hat.

Just in front of the famous family are their beloved yellow labs, Charlie and Bear. In the caption of the image, Celine wishes her followers a Merry Christmas from the whole clan. So far, the image has earned her a lot of attention with 216,000 likes in addition to 2,700 comments. Some fans commented on the photo to gush over how grown up Celine’s boys are while countless others took the opportunity to wish the family a Merry Christmas.

“Happy christmas, Celine and Happy New Year. Love you always. xx,” one follower commented.

“Merry Christmas Celine Dion and your family, and your beautiful dogs! Love your voice and music!”

“Merry Christmas celine and to your whole family. FYI best dog breed ever,” another wrote.

This will be Celine and her sons’ third Christmas without Celine’s husband Renee Angelil, who passed away after throat cancer in January of 2016. According to Page Six, Celine and Renee first met when she was just 12-years-old, but it wasn’t until 1987 until they began dating before eventually tying the knot in 1994.

Since his passing, Celine has talked about her late husband in many interviews and in 2016, she knew that her first Christmas without her beloved husband would be rough.

“I can’t believe it’s going to be a year that my husband passed. I don’t know when Santa Claus is coming, but if I had a wish to make this year, can you just tell him to take his time? I’m not ready,” she told Page Six. “It’s kind of a bittersweet moment and at the same time we need to really make the holidays really happy.”

It looks as though Celine will have a wonderful Christmas with her boys this year.