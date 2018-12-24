‘The Young And The Restless’ Spreads Christmas Cheer To Viewers Despite Sad Storyline

This year for Christmas on The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman lies fighting for her life in a coma in desperate need of a Christmas miracle, which leaves much of Genoa City sad. However, even in the midst of stress and worry, at least some Genoa City citizens manage to enjoy the spirit of the holiday.

Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers reveal that Billy (Jason Thompson) manages to create a bit of holiday enjoyment for his ex-wife Victoria (Amelia Henlie) and their children Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), Katie, and Johnny. Johnny even dresses up as an adorable snowman. Y&R posted a lovely picture of the family today on its official Instagram account, and fans loved seeing the happy moment for them.

Fans instantly chimed in with their feelings about the happy holiday this couple manages to share briefly on the show this year.

One replied, “I hope Billy and Victoria reconnect.” Another appreciated the reunion writing, “Merry Christmas to ya’ll. This is how your Y&R Family should be. Lol Merry Christmas.”

Another commented on how the Newman siblings, Victoria and Nick (Joshua Morrow), may face heartbreak soon because of Billy and Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) unfinished business.

The viewer wrote, “Billy and Phyllis are not over each other. Nick and Victoria are setting themselves up to be hurt.”

Considering all they’re going through right now with Nikki in the hospital, additional heartache could be devastating.

A different viewer expressed a wish for the New Year.

The person wrote, “My favorite family on Y&R hoping Billy and Victoria get back together for the long haul.”

Several fans expressed their dismay at Reed’s storyline where he hit Nikki while driving through a blizzard without a license because Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) had been drinking. One summed it up with this.

“Love, love them…..so happy Reed is back! Do not like that they put him in trouble!”

Overall, the feeling for this holiday season in Genoa City is a bit of a downer with Nikki in a coma. Sharon (Sharon Case) hosts a lovely party at Crimson Lights that gives many people in town a bit of a break from the worry to enjoy the spirit of Christmas. While things don’t look so great for Nikki and she needs a Christmas miracle, inevitably, in the end, things will end up working out for the Newman matriarch. Perhaps she’ll pull through with the help of her doctor, Nate (Brooks Darnell) along with her family and friends.

It’s nice to see this sweet picture of Victoria and Billy’s family even if they don’t end up getting back together.