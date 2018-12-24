Kevin Spacey Charged With Felony Sexual Assault Of A Teenage Boy, Posts Bizarre Video Response

Spacey responded to sexual assault allegations for the first time with a video timed to correspond with reports of the charges.

Actor Kevin Spacey is facing felony charges for sexually assaulting a teenage boy in 2016, according to USA Today. The House of Cards actor responded to the allegations for the first time with a bizarre video in which he speaks in the character of the show’s Frank Underwood, criticizing the accusations and the broader #MeToo movement.

Kevin Spacey is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old male victim in a Massachusetts bar in 2016. In 2017, Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh shared the story of her son’s experience with Spacey at the Club Car Restaurant in Nantucket, where he worked as a busboy. She said that her starstruck son let Spacey buy him multiple drinks and, after becoming inebriated, was assaulted by the actor.

Spacey has been silent on the accusations, even going into “hiding” to avoid the public eye, per the Inquisitr. On Monday, after news broke that the actor would be charged with felony sexual assault, he finally addressed the allegations in a YouTube video called “Let Me Be Frank.”

In the unusual video, Spacey assumes the accent and demeanor of Frank Underwood, his character from House of Cards. Wearing a Christmas-themed apron, the actor addresses the camera in his characteristic style, condemning critics and vowing to make a comeback for his fans.

“I know what you want,” the video begins. “Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong. It’s too powerful. I mean, after all, we share everything, you and I.”

Spacey as Underwood then says that he and his audience have shared their deepest, darkest secrets.

“And you trusted me,” he says. “Even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back.”

Later in the video, he calls out critics for impeaching him “without trial” and vows to not suffer consequences for things he didn’t do. He challenges his fans to reserve judgment.

“But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you? No, not you,” he says. “You’re smarter than that.”

Finally, he addresses his death on the show by saying that fans never saw Underwood die, suggesting that he might return.

The video was posted on Spacey’s Twitter account just minutes after the Boston Globe broke the story.

Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018

The 59-year-old actor will be arraigned on January 7 at Nantucket District Court for indecent assault and battery.