2018 Christmas Day TV Schedule: Disney Parks Parade, Movies, NBA Games, Holiday Specials, And More

Christmas day brings plenty of great holiday television for the entire family to enjoy.

Christmas day in 2018 is going to be a time for family and friends to enjoy one another’s company while bringing forth great food, thoughtful gifts, and good times. Of course, there is always a need for some extra entertainment and that is where a festive television schedule comes in handy. If you’re looking for something to watch on December 25, there will be parades, NBA games, holiday specials, Christmas movies, and much more.

First of all, there will be the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade which will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern on ABC. Make sure to check your local listings as parade airtimes can vary and you won’t want to miss out on all the Disney fun.

Jordan Fisher and Sarah Hyland will host the parade from Walt Disney World while Jesse Palmer will host over in Disneyland. There will be numerous musical performances and a bunch of celebrities ready to celebrate the Christmas day with Mickey and the rest of the gang.

For those that want a little on-court action, there will be plenty of NBA stars on the hardwood with five big games on Christmas day. As detailed in the schedule on ESPN, the five games will all air at different times which gives fans the opportunity to see all of them.

All times listed below are Eastern.

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks – 12 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets – 3 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics – 5:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors – 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz – 10:30 p.m.

???? the NBA standings ahead of Tuesday’s #NBAXmas action on ESPN & ABC! pic.twitter.com/5FKHtmYhCf — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2018

For those wanting to see some holiday movie marathons, you’re in luck as there are a bunch of them. Sure, Bruce Willis may not believe that Die Hard is a Christmas movie, but we all know the truth and it simply isn’t the holiday season unless John McClane has a gun strapped to his back with Christmas tape.

A Christmas Story marathon continues on TBS and TNT

Die Hard marathon on IFC

A Christmas Carol (1951) marathon on FXM

Numerous channels will show a great amount of Christmas specials and movies. There will be unique holiday movies still airing on Lifetime and the multiple Hallmark channels if you happen to get them through your provider.

Let’s not forget that Christmas day is the final in Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” and here is the full schedule for December 25, 2018.

7.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing

7:30 a.m. Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

8 a.m. Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:40 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:45 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:50 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 p.m. Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

12 a.m. Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

2018 is almost over and Christmas day is one of the very last days of the year to catch as many holiday movies and specials as you possibly can. The Disney Parks parade, the Christmas movies, the five big NBA games, and other holiday specials will help you enjoy the togetherness or escape from it. Either way, here is the schedule you’ll need to get your fill of joyous and festive TV programming.