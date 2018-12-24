Brandi Glanville Speaks Out On Twitter After Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Brandi Glanville is back in a guest-starring role.

Brandi Glanville is making her triumphant return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the series’ upcoming ninth season.

Following the release of the scandalous trailer last week, the mother of two released a statement on Twitter, confirming she would be back for Season 9 and sharing a sassy message about her highly-anticipated comeback.

“Let the games begin!!” Glanville wrote with a link to an article about her return, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on December 21.

In the trailer for the upcoming episodes, Glanville is seen meeting new cast member Denise Richards for a dinner date.

“Hello kitty cat,” Glanville tells Richards in the clip.

In addition to the return of Glanville, fans will also be seeing the return of original cast member Kim Richards, who left the show years ago to focus on her sobriety after a handful of arrests in 2015. However, while Richards is now sober, she’s not drama-free and in the trailer, she’s seen going head to head with Richards.

For the past few years since both Glanville and Richards left the show, the women have remained close friends and frequently spend time with one another in Los Angeles. That said, Glanville and Richards’ younger sister, Kyle Richards, aren’t close and have been known to be at odds with one another during past seasons.

Earlier this month, before the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 was released, Brandi Glanville spoke to Us Weekly magazine about making a potential return to the show.

“I think I’m in a different place now. The problem for me as I’m thinking, when I was there originally, I was garbage and trash because I said f**k, and I said c**k, and I said all of these things. Now, what would I have to bring to the table?” she wondered. “Every single person on every single episode of every single franchise is throwing out these words. There’s wine thrown, F you, STFU, all of these things. For me, it was just me because they pi**ed me off. Now I feel like part of what they think they’re expected to do, and I don’t know what I would do. Maybe I would just tell them to stop acting and be a proper human being. Maybe I would be the complete opposite of before, I don’t know.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 premieres on February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.