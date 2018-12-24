‘Bachelorette’ Lovebirds Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen Make A Big Move: Couple Settles On Where To Live

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have been together virtually nonstop since their Bachelorette finale aired last summer. They said at the time that they had not yet decided where they would be living together, but it looks like they have now made a decision. Becca and Garrett aren’t starting any wedding planning yet, but they do have a big change on the horizon.

As Bachelorette fans know, Becca Kufrin is from Minnesota and Garrett Yrigoyen is from California but was living in Reno, Nevada, when he left to film the show. After the couple’s finale aired, they spent quite a bit of time traveling as well as time in both Minnesota and Nevada.

At the time of the finale, Becca noted that they might end up living someplace completely new to both of them and they noted that California was a possibility. Now, they’ve settled on a plan and they’re actively working on making the move.

As People details, Kufrin and Yrigoyen have decided to move to the San Diego, California, area. They spent about a month in Minnesota and then a month in Nevada, and fans have noticed that they’ve spent a fair amount of time with his family in the Manteca area of California. Now that they’ve spent time in each of those areas, plus done a lot of additional traveling, it seems they’re ready to put down some roots together.

Becca and Garrett noted via social media that they looked at a ton of apartments for rent in the San Diego area, and it seems they found just the right spot. Kufrin noted at a recent appearance that they are planning to sign a lease for a place just north of San Diego where they will start living come January.

The Bachelorette star detailed that Garrett’s brother lives just north of San Diego and that’s where they’re spending the holidays. Those who follow Kufrin and Yrigoyen on social media know that his brother just got married a few months ago and it sounds as if the quartet plans to do lots of bonding and relaxing through the holidays.

Becca and Garrett may be ready to choose a place to live together, but they aren’t jumping into making any wedding plans. E! Online notes that they did just do a gorgeous wedding-themed photo shoot, but they are taking their time in preparing for the real deal.

In fact, as the Inquisitr recently noted, Kufrin and Yrigoyen are seemingly nowhere near pinning down wedding plans. They’ve noted that it’ll probably happen during the fall season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be next fall. They know they want food trucks and games, keeping things fun rather than formal, but there’s nothing more specific than that in place yet.

While Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen don’t seem in any rush to tie the knot, the Bachelorette stars do seem to be doing well and appear to be very happy together. Fans will be anxious to see updates as they settle into their new home in San Diego and will remain hopeful that they’ll end up getting married at some point down the line.