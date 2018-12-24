What Cheating Scandal? Ryan Edwards And Wife Mackenzie Standifer Look Loved Up In Family Christmas Photo

Mackenzie Standifer must not be upset about Ryan Edwards' alleged Tinder account.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer may be caught in the midst of a cheating scandal, but in their latest family photo, there doesn’t appear to be anything wrong.

After the Teen Mom OG star was allegedly caught communicating with another woman on Tinder and via text message, Edwards’ mom — Jennifer Edwards — posted a family photo of Edwards and his wife, Standifer, to Instagram.

“Merry Christmas Eve Eve!!” Jennifer wrote in the caption of her photo, which also featured her and her husband, Larry Edwards.

While Standifer also shared a family photo on her Instagram page — and wished her fans and followers a “Merry Christmas” — she didn’t feature herself or Edwards in the photo. Instead, the image included the couple’s sons, including their new baby Jagger, and the two older boys that they share with previous partners.

As for Edwards, his last Instagram post was shared in July — and included a statement about the end of his career on Teen Mom OG.

As fans will recall, Edwards and Standifer confirmed that they would not be featured in the eighth season of Teen Mom OG over the summer. Months later, however, Standifer was seen in a scene with Edwards’ mom.

Below is the latest photo of Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer.

Radar Online was first to report news of Ryan Edwards’ alleged return to Tinder — and has shared a number of reports regarding his rumored conversations with other women. They’ve also confirmed that the number seen in alleged screenshots of his texts to one particular woman does belong to the reality star.

According to the outlet’s most recently report, Edwards and Standifer aren’t currently living together — and haven’t been since they were first contacted about Edwards’ Tinder account. As one insider explained, the couple has been “arguing a lot.” Recently, Edwards shared and deleted a photo of himself at a hotel with a male friend.

As for why Edwards and Standifer no longer have full-time roles on Teen Mom OG, they told E! News in July that MTV didn’t want to share Edwards’ story of recovery.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer claimed. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.