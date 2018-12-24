Kenmore Washing Machine Glass Lids Are Randomly Shattering

The top-loading versions of some Kenmore washing machine lids are smashing randomly and Sears is slow to respond.

The Elliott Advocacy Group is claiming that the glass lids on some top-loading Kenmore washing machines are spontaneously shattering even when the machine isn’t in use. In a blog post, the company quoted two examples of consumers who have had their lids shatter, as reported by Digital Trends.

In the post, the company quoted Jocelyn Albertson, who reported that her washing machine lid shattered randomly in the middle of the night while the machine wasn’t being used. Not only does this render the machine unusable, but it could also be dangerous as the broken glass gets all over the place.

“This March, I bought a Kenmore Elite Top-Load Washer from Sears. A couple of weeks ago, in the middle of the night, when the machine was not running, the entire lid shattered and spread tiny shards of glass all over the inside of my washer,” Albertson said.

The issue goes further because when Albertson attempted to get the washing machine fixed, Sears was slow to do anything about it. The company sent out a technician who promised to replace the lid and “take the machine apart and vacuum it out.”

However, according to Albertson, “I was tentatively ok with this solution since at least they were trying to fix it. We were supposed to have it fixed in early September. But then I received a call from Sears, saying the replacement lid is back ordered with no estimated shipment date. So we are without a washing machine indefinitely.”

Of course, for this to be an issue, it can’t be a simple one-off. According to the Elliott Advocacy Group, Joseph Hill of California had the same problem.

“I purchased a Kenmore Elite washing machine and dryer about six weeks ago for $2,200 and had it delivered and hooked up,” Hill said. “The washing machine glass shattered in the middle of the night 35 days after installation.”

Like Albertson, Hill said that he was told the lids were on backorder.

Albertson also talked about searching for the issue on Google, and she claimed she found that “multiple people since December 2017” reported the same problem.

Why do these Kenmore washer lids suddenly shatter? – https://t.co/rXW6qVtVsg pic.twitter.com/y6bL2oMXBD — Elliott Advocacy (@elliottdotorg) December 22, 2018

In the end, it appears that the situation was resolved. Christopher Elliott, the founder of Elliott Advocacy, contacted Sears and both Albertson’s and Hill’s washing machines were replaced by the company.

While the Kenmore brand is owned by Sears, its appliances are manufactured by a variety of international appliance manufacturers.