Kim Kardashian Unveils Christmas 2018 Card In Latest Instagram Post

After Kim Kardashian vowed she would never try and get her family together for a Christmas card photo shoot following the chaos that was last year’s attempt, most of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their children decided to pose for an impromptu session this year — with momager Kris, Forbes’ highest-paid model of 2018 Kendall Jenner, and brother Rob Kardashian notoriously missing.

However, their spots were definitely filled by a bunch of KarJenner children, who all looked super adorable in white outfits to match their mothers’ ensembles. Both Kim and Khloe took to Instagram to unveil this year’s Christmas card, which featured the two of them, Kourtney, Kylie, and all of their respective children as well as Rob and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream.

Kim explained in her post that despite their busy schedules, and the fact Kanye was out of town, most of the sisters managed to get together for an impromptu photo shoot, and then fetched all the kids so they could shoot the sweet Christmas card. Unfortunately, both Kris and Kendall had to rush out to go to meetings, hence why they’re not in the photos.

“This is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas,” she said in the caption.

Khloe opted for a different caption, saying “Merry Christmas!! We all wish you love and harmony. So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas. I have all I could ever want. FAMILY.” The reason why this is Khloe’s favorite Christmas is, of course, because this is the first year she gets to spend with her baby girl True Thompson. And she wasn’t the only new baby to grace the family photo — there was also Kylie and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster, and Kim and Kanye’s baby girl Chicago West. Everyone wore simple white ensembles just like last year when they opted for casual jeans and white T-shirt outfits.

Ok I have al of my sisters and my mom on set! I’m trying to surprise them with a Christmas Card shoot but just thought of this idea and Kanye is out of town! ???? What do I do???? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 13, 2018

Kim had previously told E! News that the family had decided to skip the Christmas card tradition this year due to last year’s drama that surrounded the whole photo shoot, which actually ended up turning out amazing but stressed everyone out because of conflicting schedules.

“I have to say, in thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just f*** us over,” Kim explained. “That was so dramatic.” Luckily for all the Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, they changed their minds and posed for what is possibly one of the cutest Kardashian Christmas cards ever!