Porsha Williams Reveals How She Kept Her Pregnancy Secret From The Other Real Housewives

In September, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams announced that she was having a baby with fiance Dennis McKinley, but as Sunday night’s episode of the show revealed, the 37-year-old was hoping to keep the bun in the oven a secret from her co-stars. People reports that while vacationing in Florida with the ladies, Williams told everyone she was on a Keto diet cleanse and wouldn’t be drinking.

Unfortunately, her ploy didn’t go over as planned.

Williams said that she decided to keep her pregnancy a secret in the early stages because she’d had a miscarriage six years before, and the experience scared her.

“I’ve decided not to tell the girls about the pregnancy now because it’s just a scary thing if you’ve ever dealt with a miscarriage before,” she said. “So to me, it’s not going to be real, real, real until I go to the first appointment and everything’s okay.”

So the RHOA star told fell0w castmates NeNe Leakes, Kani Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Shamari DeVoe that was going to skip out on the libations during their holiday.

They weren’t buying it, though.

Friend of the housewives Marlo Hampton said that Williams’ stomach looked larger than normal and speculated that there was a baby on the way.

Bailey agreed, saying that she noticed Williams was sleeping, not drinking, and had put on a few pounds, adding that maybe the women should make her take a pregnancy test.

“Wait a minute, wait a minute. Porsha has not been drinking on this trip! Her stomach is definitely not flat. And you guys, when we pulled up at the gas station — you know how at the gas station they sell those big dill pickles in a jar? I think she [bought one]!” she said on Sunday’s episode.

On the last night of the trip, Williams decided to ramp up her tactics. She filled an empty bottle of Hennessy with Coka-Cola and orange juice in order to convince her co-stars that she was still the party girl they expected to see.

This time, her deception worked. Bailey admitted that Williams must not be pregnant if she is drinking, and Hampton expressed disappointment that she was wrong about the pregnancy.

One woman, however, knew that Williams was putting on a ploy. Leakes asked Williams straight out of she was pregnant and Williams prevaricated, saying that she didn’t know for certain.

Leakes was excited, noting that Williams has been wanting a baby for years.

Williams and McKinley are expecting a girl.