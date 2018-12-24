Nick Jonas Celebrates ‘Most Stylish Man Of 2018’ Win On Social Media: ‘I Don’t Take This Honor Lightly’

Over the weekend, Nick Jonas was declared the “Most Stylish Man of 2018” in GQ’s annual “Most Stylish Showdown” bracket, which is conducted through fan votes. The pop star took to social media after hearing the news and thanked his fans, family, and his stylist for the honor, according to Independent.

Jonas first shared on Twitter a series of photos of himself throughout the years, starting from his days as a well-dressed kid, along with a hilarious message about his dedication to being stylish.

“From back then to now. I’ve been focused on one thing, and one thing only… being stylish. Not just stylish… being the MOST stylish, and even though it took over 26 years I’m really happy to finally be recognized for this tireless commitment to being stylish,” the “Close” singer wrote.

The former Disney star went on to thank GQ and his stylist Avo Yermagyan as well as wish the other nominees good luck in the future.

“May the style gods be ever in your favor next year,” Jonas wrote.

Finally, in another tweet, Jonas thanked his fans for the honor, which he said he “doesn’t take lightly.”

“I will wear this stylish crown with pride in my heart, all while in my well tailored ‘fits.’ Happy holidays everyone, and above all… Stay stylish,” the singer concluded.

Jonas’ newlywed wife, Priyanka Chopra, joined in on the honor as well, sharing a photo of herself kissing the winner on his cheek as he smiled sheepishly.

“Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love,” the actress wrote.

According to GQ, Jonas is a man “who knows what to wear where.”

“The man looks sharp as s*** running errands, and on the right side of casual when he’s doing press. Jonas knows how to soup things up for the stage…and go low-key for date night,” the men’s magazine said when the news was announced.

The singer’s win came after a close battle with The Rock, Jonas’ Jumanji co-star. In addition to Jonas’ round of “thank you’s,” the singer engaged in a hilarious smack-talking exchange with the actor, Celebrity Insider reported.

The Rock joked that Jonas only won because he voted for himself over 3 million times. In addition, he offered some friendly advice for Jonas’ new marriage, telling the singer that the smartest thing to do now is tell his wife she is “100 percent right.”

While The Rock congratulated Jonas on the win and his marriage, Jonas assured the actor that he is “still super stylish,” too.