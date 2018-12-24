Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Throw Secret Wedding, See The Instagram Photos

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth reportedly wed this past weekend.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly tied the knot.

Although there has been no official word from the couple, photos of the singer and actor have surfaced in which they appear to be dressed for a wedding as giant “Mr. & Mrs.” balloons are seen in the background of the celebration.

In addition to an image shared by surfer Conrad Carr of Cyrus and Hemsworth holding a knife together and preparing to cut cake, there was also an image posted on Instagram of a couple of men taking shots and in the background, the “Mr. & Mrs.” balloons were seen on the wall of the couple’s Nashville home.

Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, was also seen at the event, as was a videographer and several friends.

While Cyrus appeared to be quite formal in a sleeveless white gown, her potential husband kept things a bit casual as he paired his black pants and blazer with a pair of white tennis shoes.

According to a December 24 report shared by Us Weekly magazine, Hemsworth’s two brothers, Chris and Luke Hemsworth, attended the festivities and were seen in a video clip taken at the event. Meanwhile, Cyrus’ two sisters, Noah and Brandi Cyrus, weren’t seen in the videos but appeared to confirm they were there by posing for a photo posted on Brandi’s Instagram Stories.

Below is a couple of photos shared from Instagram of what appears to be Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s wedding.

OMG ❤️???? It looks like our girl @MileyCyrus & @LiamHemsworth tied the knot last night ???? Congratulations guys ✨ pic.twitter.com/Bgqiqe2VKu — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) December 24, 2018

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth began dating after meeting one another on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. Two years later, Hemsworth proposed to Cyrus but in September 2013, they confirmed their engagement had been called off.

Although Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating other people after their 2013 breakup, they reunited in late 2015 and have been together ever since.

In August of this year, TMZ shared a report in which they suggested Cyrus and Hemsworth were in no rush to get married and claimed they may actually never tie the knot.

“The formality of marriage isn’t important. What they view as important are, they love each other, they’re happy and enjoy each other’s company,” an insider told the outlet, according to Elle.

“Their engagement back in October 2016 was a symbol of commitment, but it was enough of a symbol for them,” the source continued. “Miley has actually said she doesn’t want to get married, despite the engagement. She doesn’t think it makes a relationship better.”

“They’re both super chill and grounded,” the source added. “They literally laugh [breakup rumors] off.”