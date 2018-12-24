Adam Levine’s Wife Spills He’s ‘This Type Of Dad’ To Their Daughters

Apparently, Adam Levine is THAT type of dad to daughters Dusty and Gio, wife and Victoria’s Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo reveals to Us Magazine.

The two, who have been married since July 2014, have very different parenting philosophies.

“He’s actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” Prinsloo revealed to Us Weekly.

“He’s, like, very about not … creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that,'” she noted.

“Adam’s like, ‘You can’t show her TV when she has breakfast every day because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’ He’s actually really strict,” she quipped.

Although he is strict with his daughters, the Maroon 5 frontman is a hands-on parent as well.

“He loves one-on-one time with them, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning,” said the model.

“He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

The parents of two are already thinking about expanding their family once again.

Prinsloo remarked that she would be happy to try and add a boy to their happy brood.

“I think I eventually want it. I definitely would want to try for a boy, but if I have all girls, I’ll be happy,” she said to Us. “I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future for sure.”

Adam also concurred Prinsloo’s sentiments, as reported by iHeart Radio, that he and his wife definitely want more children, potentially 5, “like a band of children,” but that he is letting Behati be more in control of their timeline now that they have two under 2 at the same time.

Maroon 5 is reportedly heading out on a huge tour soon and for the first time, Adam is realizing he is going to need a “family bus” rather than living life on tour as he was used to for so many years with his bandmates.

It’s definitely going to be different but “touring with the kids is going to be fun,” he shared to the outlet.

