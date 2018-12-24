Farrah Abraham Parades Incredible Body In Barely-There Bikini On Los Angeles Beach

She’s never been shy about showing off her insane hourglass figure, and on Sunday, Farrah Abraham braved the chilly Los Angeles temperatures to strut down the beach and show off her body in a tiny bikini.

The 27-year-old hit the beach and embodied the Christmas spirit by pairing her barely-there green bikini with a Christmas hat and long red nails. Farrah flaunted her ample assets and rock-hard abs as she walked down the beach with a huge smile on her face. The reality TV star is still rocking her recently-dyed pink tresses, which ended up matching her candy pink lipstick. She also donned perfectly framed eyebrows, some black mascara, and eyeshadow.

And while she basked in the December sun, Farrah refrained from even dipping her toes in the water and instead enjoyed the sun rays, as reported by the Daily Mail. At one point, the mother of one sat on the sand and stretched out her legs, shifting position at times and looking seemingly unbothered by the sub-70 temperatures. Farrah also took the opportunity to show off the results of the scar camouflage surgery she recently underwent, which she documented on Snapchat. In a video posted on the social media platform, he explained that she was getting scar camouflage surgery, and at one point even lifted up her sweater to reveal her surgically-enhanced bare breasts with the nipples barely covered by small bandages.

“Is this not the best ugly sweater ever?” she jokingly said. “Scar camouflage, check my girl out,” she added while pointing the camera to the Basma Hameed Clinic’s logo. She also posted another video on Snapchat in which she explained that she has been thinking about getting the scar camouflage surgery for quite a while.

“Hey ladies, I’ve been wanting to do this for a really long time, scar camouflage, after my surgeries. A surgery, then we’re all done. It is like natural and brand new,” she said.

And just a few days ago, Farrah decided to once again show off the results of the procedure and the hard work she puts in to achieve her dream body by posing for a super raunchy photo shoot in which she’s seen wearing nothing but a kitchen apron and calling herself a “domestic goddess.” As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the model, who’s mother to 9-year-old Sophia, posed for several photos in a pink-themed kitchen, some of which she shared with her Instagram followers.