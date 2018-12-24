Michael Weatherly Took Jessica Alba’s Virginity When He Was 30 And She Was 18, Report Reveals

Michael Weatherly, star of CBS’s Bull, allegedly took Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba’s virginity when she was just 18-years-old. He was 30 at the time.

The couple met on the set of Fox’s Dark Angel, where they both starred.

It should be noted that the couple was seriously dating at the time and the sex was consensual.

The couple was so in love that Weatherly reportedly proposed to the actress on her 20th birthday, reported Page Six.

Alba’s parents, who were born-again Christian, disapproved of their relationship. The actress revealed to Cosmopolitan Magazine the details of their union.

“Relationships can be tough… I’ve only had two boyfriends. In the first one, with Michael [Weatherly], I didn’t have a voice yet, and he was so much older… I was so young, 18, when I started dating him,” she explained to the magazine.

“I was a virgin. I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with because for almost everyone I knew, the first experience made them feel like s**t… I wanted to be careful that he was going to be in love with me, and wasn’t just going to leave me,” she said of the first time she had sex.

Page Six reported that the couple split in 2003.

After their breakup, Alba reportedly got her first tattoo, saying to talk show host Stephen Colbert, per Page Six, “He was really anti-tattoos, and I felt like after I broke up with him, I, like, found myself again.”

Alba’s story comes on the heels of a claim made by actress Eliza Dushku that Weatherly made sexually inappropriate comments to the actress on the set of Bull in 2017.

Page Six reported that Weatherly’s statements allegedly included a rape joke and a comment about a threesome. Dushku was allegedly fired when she complained and later won a sexual harassment settlement from CBS in the amount of $9.5 million dollars, reported the news outlet.

Dushku later said of her time spent with the actor, per the Boston Globe, “It is easy to see how uncomfortable, speechless and frozen he made me feel. For Weatherly’s part, it looks like a deeply insecure power play, about a need to dominate and demean… What is hardest to share, is the way he made me feel for 10 to 12 hours per day for weeks… I was made to feel dread nearly all the time I was in his presence.”

Weatherly wed Bojana Jankovic in 2009. He later remarked of the incident, per Page Six, that the comments he allegedly made were “jokes mocking some lines in the script… what I said was both not funny and not appropriate, and I am sorry.”

Alba is married to Cash Warren with whom she has three children: Honor, Haven, and Hayes.