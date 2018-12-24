Disney Parks Opening More Than 10 New Attractions In 2019

Disney is offering theme park patrons a wide array of new experiences in 2019, including the long-awaited Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland are some of the top destinations for Americans going on vacation every year, but 2019 could see attendance to the Mouse House soar like never before. Next year Disney will be offering park visitors a wealth of new themed lands within the park as well as new rides, shows, restaurants, and experiences.

According to Travel and Leisure, the highly anticipated Star Wars-themed section of the park is set to open both in California’s Disneyland in the summer, while Florida’s Walt Disney World won’t see the opening of the galactic-sized section of the park until late fall of 2019.

What can Star Wars fans expect to see in the new Star Wars section of the park, officially dubbed Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge?

For starters, there will be two main rides, one based off of the Death Star, first seen in the movie Star Wars: A New Hope and then later in Return of the Jedi. Accompanying the Death Star experience will be a ride based on Han Solo and Chewbacca’s iconic spaceship, the Millennium Falcon. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will also offer unique character interactions, Star Wars-themed gift shops, and perhaps most enticing to Star Wars fans, the cantina bar from the iconic scene in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Grab your co-pilot, and prepare for landing. Behind-the-scenes look at development on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – coming to Disneyland Summer 2019, Walt Disney World Fall 2019. pic.twitter.com/ArGtdAxBAx — Star Wars (@starwars) December 8, 2018

As Disney is celebrating the 90th birthday of Mickey Mouse in 2019, park visitors can also expect to see a new birthday celebration within the park called Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration. The celebration will pop off every afternoon as a street party inside Disney’s Magic Kingdom in Florida and will include special meet-and-greets with Mickey and Minnie in birthday costumes.

Disney theme parks will also be adding its first-ever ride based specifically on Mickey Mouse, the company’s iconic mascot. The new Mickey Mouse ride is being called Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which will be located in Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

For the 25th anniversary of The Lion King, Disney is bringing a street party to their Florida park Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which includes a dance party. The Lion King is also receiving a live-action movie treatment due in theaters in 2019.

Other new attractions for 2019 include an Epcot space-themed restaurant, a nightly projection performance at Disney World’s Hollywood studios called the Wonderful World of Animation, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, and new Pixar Pier attractions. At California’s Disneyland, you can expect a new nightly display of lights, lasers, and Mickey Mouse himself in Mickey’s Mix Magic.

Disney is also opening a number of new hotels and resorts for patrons to stay while visiting the theme parks.