Sofia Richie Flaunts Body In Tiny Bikini While Vacationing With Scott Disick And Kourtney Kardashian

It may seem like it’s a Christmas miracle, but it’s real: Sofia Richie is actually vacationing with her boyfriend Scott Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. And to prove that it’s all good between them, Sofia even took to Instagram to post an extremely racy picture of herself enjoying her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The 20-year-old model shared a couple of snaps with her 4 million followers in which she’s seen working her modeling skills and striking the sexiest of poses while lounging in a pool chair and wearing a tiny peach-colored bikini. Sofia flaunted her incredible body as she showed off her tanned skin and worked on her vacay glow, which she will certainly want to showcase when she returns home from Mexico.

The unconventional gathering shocked many Kardashian fans, particularly when Scott posted a photo on Instagram of the three of them, with him sitting between the two bikini-clad bombshells. They all appeared to be taking in the sun and just generally enjoying a stress-free vacation.

Scott captioned the explosive snap, “What more can a guy ask for. THREE’S COMPANY.” Kourtney’s sister Khloe commented, “The Lord is here.”

According to E! News, the adults and the three kids all arrived together via private jet on Friday and are staying in the same resort.

“The first day they all hung out together with the kids at the beach. Kourtney, Sofia and Scott were all chatting and enjoying the day. Scott was in the middle of Sofia and Kourtney and they were lined up on chaise lounges,” a source confirmed.

“Scott got up to play with the kids and Kourtney and Sofia were chatting. They look like they are on very good terms and there wasn’t any tension.”

The two ladies were even spotted walking around the beach and sunbathing together. At one point, Kourtney called Sofia to show her something on her phone, and the two of them laughed and ended up sitting next to each other and chatting for a long time. They were also all spotted enjoying a hot tub session together and swimming in the pool with the kids and shared what sources described as a “relaxed vibe” with no drama involved.

“They were all very friendly and it looks like things are going well for the family,” the insider added. This is not the first time Kourt, Scott, and Sofia were spotted hanging out together, with the three hitting popular Malibu restaurant Nobu back in November.