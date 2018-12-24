‘B&B’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview Reveals Steffy’s Wish, Donna Saves Christmas & Bridget Returns

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers weekly video preview opens with everyone uniting to sing “Joy To The World” with Eric Forrester (John McCook) at the piano. Everyone is gathered at the Forrester mansion as they celebrate the holidays.

Is Taylor Spending Christmas Alone?

Bridget (Ashley Jones), Quinn (Rena Sofer), Katie (Heather Tom), Hope (Annika Noelle), Maya (Karla Mosley), Xander (Adain Bradley), Zoe (Kiara Barnes), Vivienne (Anna Maria Horsforth), Julius (Obba Babbatunde), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Charlie (Dick Christie), Pam (Alley Mills), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) raise the roof as they join in to sing the Christmas carol.

Noticeably absent in the Bold and the Beautiful preview clip around the piano is Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo). Did Hope manage to persuade Steffy’s mother to stay at home over the holidays?

Donna Saves Christmas

The video shows Donna whirling around in front of the oven in the kitchen. A very emotional Pam says, “You just saved Christmas,” before embracing her. Charlie, Bridget and Brooke look shocked as Katie declares “She’s the Christmas miracle.” Evidently, Donna saved Pam and Charlie’s Christmas dinner. Of course, Donna’s culinary skills will go a long way with Pam who seeks to get rid of Quinn as Eric’s wife.

Just two more days until we celebrate the holidays at #BoldandBeautiful, and you’re invited! Leave your RSVP below. ???? pic.twitter.com/VEe0Ppb6kE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 23, 2018

Bridget Returns For Christmas on Bold and the Beautiful

The spoiler clip also shows Bridget’s surprise arrival as she screams “Merry Christmas!” while holding gift bags in her hands. Her mother, Brooke, hugs her and says, “The best Christmas present ever!” After receiving the bad news that Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) was still in Europe after splitting from his wife Maya, Brooke is sure to enjoy having another of her children home over the holidays.

Steffy Forrester Shares Her Christmas Wish With Taylor Hayes

The Bold and the Beautiful preview also shows a particularly emotional scene between mother and daughter, Taylor and Steffy. Taylor uses her psychiatrist skills and digs deep into her daughter’s innermost feelings.

“If you could ask for one thing for Christmas, you’d ask for-” “My family back.”

Steffy is in tears as she finally confesses to her mother that she wants her family back. The year has been a trying one for Steffy. She lost her husband to Hope, and is raising her daughter as a single mother. The clip cuts to Liam holding Kelly and beaming in delight with Steffy looking on.

Joy, surprises, and a little bit of heartache marks this year’s Christmas celebrations on Bold and the Beautiful.