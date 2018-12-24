Offset’s ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ Alludes To A Banging Good Christmas With Cardi B

Cardi B has said that she was “missing the D” and has also said, “I just had to get f—ed,” after photos emerged of the former couple riding a jet ski emerged this weekend. Now, Offset has just posted a video of himself dancing to Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” captioning it “P * * * * K N O C K E D M E O F F M Y F E E T B A B Y 9/20 M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S” on his Instagram account.

The video shows a masked Offset dancing to a song about declaring your feelings for someone special. He showed off his Michael Jackson dance moves complete with the classic crotch grab, kick, and shoulder popping. It certainly seems as if a reunion may be in the works for the power couple.

For skeptics out there, this isn’t some random Offset video where he pays homage to MJ. This video is particularly aimed at Cardi B since “9/20” the couple secretly tied the knot on September 20, 2017. Cardi B posted a throwback photo of their low-key ceremony on her Instagram. Offset is either reminding Cardi B of their marriage vows, or telling her that their recent coupling has him feeling all the feels.

It appears as if both hip hop artists cannot get over what they had in bed together, and obviously value each other between the sheets. The power couple has had quite a tumultuous year. The celebrated the birth of their daughter, Kulture Kiari, on July 10, but it wasn’t long before Cardi B was acting on the constant cheating rumors surrounding her husband.

According to Vulture, Cardi B allegedly fought one of the woman rumored to be cheating with her man. Nicki Minaj then fanned the flames when she claimed to have knowledge of Cardi B ordering attacks on the women Offset was sleeping with. After being charged with assault and reckless endangerment, the singer addressed the cheating rumors before finally announcing that she and Offset would be divorcing.

The Inquisitr shared that Offset was not giving up on his marriage that easily. He posted about changing his ways and apologized to her on his social media accounts. In that particular post, he also quoted Michael Jackson, stating, “I’m searching for the man in the mirror. I’m telling him to change his ways.”

Offset also pitched up at the “Bad and Boujee” rapper’s gig at the Rolling Loud Festival to beg her forgiveness. Although she didn’t allow him to steal her spotlight, the former couple were then spotted on a jet ski together in Puerto Rico. This spurred comments that their break-up was just a publicity stunt.