‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Victor Appears To Nikki

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, December 24, brings a time of worry for the Newman family as both Nick and Victoria beg their mother to wake up from her coma.

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) and Billy (Jason Thompson) convinced Johnny and Katie to go to bed, or Santa would not arrive. Then, Reed told Billy he’s afraid that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) won’t pull through.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) wondered where Victor (Eric Braeden) is and why he hasn’t made it to his wife’s bedside. They didn’t believe that Victor would stay away purposefully. Billy texted Victoria that Reed was upset over things with his grandmother while Nick went into Nikki’s room. He apologized for putting her in between him and Victor and pleaded with her to wake up. He also praised her for playing piano and fighting through her MS. Nick also apologized for being part of why Nikki no longer laughs.

Then, Victoria talked to Nikki and told her mom that she had to go home for the kids for the holiday. Vicki told Nikki she felt that everything with J.T. led to her ending up in the hospital. As people talked to her, Nikki played piano in her mind. She wore a white dress, and Nikki heard Victoria ask her to wake up. Unfortunately, Nikki was unable to do as her daughter asked.

Nikki continued playing piano, and then she remembered hearing Reed’s confession. She listened to Nick confess his love, and he told her that they could not find Victor, but Nick vowed they wouldn’t give up. Then, Nikki heard Victor say, “my darling.” Victor asked Nikki to turn away from the light, and they embraced. However, she turned toward the light, and Victor asked her to play piano for him. She returned to the piano and played “Nadia’s Theme,” and then they danced. After Nick left Nikki’s room, a shadow appeared, and somebody watched Nikki.

At Victoria’s, Reed and Billy finished wrapping the presents, and they discussed Nikki. Reed admitted that he had wished his dad was still alive, and he doubted that his grandmother would get better. Then Victoria arrived home. While Billy checked on the kids, Reed and Victoria discussed Nikki’s prognosis. Johnny and Katie surprised them in costume, and Johnny wanted to do it again for Nikki the next day, but Victoria told him that they wouldn’t be able to. Billy consoled Victoria before he left.

Finally, Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) exchanged gifts. She loved the handbag he gave her, and he appreciated the watch she gave him, even though he’d bought himself a more expensive timepiece recently. However, Inquisitr spoilers reveal that Lola dumps Kyle after she realizes how expensive the purse he bought her is.