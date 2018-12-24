‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nikki’s Christmas Miracle Does Not Come Through

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, December 25, bring a Christmas Day that’s less than perfect in Genoa City, but some residents manage to find some holiday cheer. They end the day praying for a Christmas miracle.

The Newmans hope a miracle will save Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) life, according to She Knows Soaps. She’s not recovering from the accident, and Nate (Brooks Darnell) thinks it is because of her MS, at least in part. Now, for Christmas, she’s taken a turn for the worse, and things aren’t looking good at all. In fact, Nate warns Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to prepare for the worst, the Inquisitr reported.

Billy (Jason Thompson) makes plans for a perfect Christmas with his ex-wife and their children. Things have not been great for either Victoria or Billy lately. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) flatly refused Billy’s plea to reunite because Billy slept with Summer (Hunter King). While that is not general knowledge yet in Genoa City, it decimated any chance of Billy and Phyllis getting back together.

Although Victoria is somewhat scared to start another relationship with an ex, if they do end up getting back together, then the Summer news could hit and mess everything up. For now, though, Billy is focused on helping Victoria get through Nikki’s recovery and creating a lovely holiday for their family. He talks Vicky into leaving Nikki’s side for a bit to celebrate.

Victoria goes to Sharon’s party at Crimson Lights. Sharon hopes to keep the holiday spirit alive for the people of Genoa City. Things are going well, and Victoria even feels slightly normal when she attends with Billy. However, she gets a call from Nick and rushes off to the hospital along with several others from the party, including Jack (Peter Bergman). After all, this is Nikki Newman who is struggling to stay alive on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, Noah (Robert Adamson) returns to Genoa City for the second time in two months. This time he visits his grandmother while she’s hospitalized in a coma. His last visit also ended on a poor note when Nick and Sharon’s wedding ended up not happening. This time Nikki’s life hangs in the balance, and he wants to be there to help her pull through.

Nikki’s family and friends hold a candlelight vigil to pray for her to get better as quickly as possible. Unfortunately for her those who love the Newman matriarch, Christmas is bittersweet.