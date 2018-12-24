Texas Man Allegedly Shot Wife’s Computer Because She Was Playing Loud Music On It

A man from Fort Worth, Texas, was so annoyed by the loud music his wife was playing on her laptop computer that he allegedly grabbed his handgun and shot her machine.

The police reportedly received a call about the incident around 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, and dispatched police to the scene on Kingsknowe Parkway, near the Marine Creek Reservoir, according to the Star-Telegram.

When officers from the Fort Worth Police Department arrived, the suspect, 44-year-old Gary Lykins, had barricaded himself inside his home in which he had “access to several firearms,” reported Dallas News.

This led to a four-hour standoff during which 16 different police units were called in to try to coax the music hater from his house. As a last-ditch effort, a SWAT team was contacted. However, Lykins surrendered to cops before their arrival and was arrested at approximately 6:45 a.m. He is being charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.

According to the state’s law, “an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for any term of not more than 10 years or less than 2 years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the third degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

The Associated Press reported that Lykins was being held with no bond.

Meanwhile, Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a spokesman with the Fort Worth Police Department, said that “debris from the laptop caused minor injuries” for Lykins’ wife, who has so far remained unnamed. It is unclear, though, whether she sought medical attention or not.

Ale-kup / Shutterstock

This is not the first time — and probably not the last time — that someone has shot a computer that was angering them.

In April of 2015, the Los Angeles Times reported on a man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, who carried his Dell computer into an alley way and then shot it eight times with his brand-new 9-millimeter pistol.

Lucas Hinch, who was 37-years-old at the time, told the police that he “was fed up with fighting his computer for the last several months” and that shooting it felt “glorious.”

“It was premeditated, oh, definitely. I made sure there wasn’t anything behind it and nothing to ricochet,” he said.

Hinch was issued a summons and was facing a possible fine, but jail time was very unlikely.