Queen Elizabeth Shares A Christmas Message

In the spirit of the holidays, Queen Elizabeth shares a message of peace and goodwill.

Queen Elizabeth has been known to record a Christmas message each holiday season in an effort to inspire peace and goodwill. This year’s message is particularly important in the wake of so much division and hate in the world today. Excerpts from her message were released to the public by Buckingham Palace, according to Yahoo News.

The year 2018 was one of change and growth in the life of the now 92-year-old monarch. Her grandson, Prince Harry, married American actress Meghan Markle. The couple is now expecting their first child together. Her granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, was also married this year. The new additions to the royal family inspired Queen Elizabeth to touch upon topics concerning the bond of family in her speech.

The queen has been known to remain fairly neutral on topics regarding politics and public affairs. She did have a highly publicized meeting with U.S. president Donald Trump back in July, a visit that was protested by many. Following their meeting, Trump described the monarch as an “incredible woman,” who was both “sharp” and “beautiful.” Officials from Buckingham Palace do not expect Queen Elizabeth to make any mention of the meeting with president during her speech. Rather, her primary focus will be on the traditional values of the Christmas season.

Queen Elizabeth will touch upon the birth of Jesus in her holiday message. She will tie this into a call for a growth of understanding among different cultures and religions in the new year. Excerpts from this portion of her message were shared with the media.

“I believe his message of peace on earth and goodwill to all is never out of date. It can be heeded by everyone; it’s needed as much as ever. Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good step toward greater understanding,” the queen’s message reads.

In addition she will talk about the comfort she has found in her faith throughout her impressive 66 years on the throne.

The monarch’s holiday message was recorded in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, as is tradition. The queen plans for a relaxing holiday surrounded by family at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.