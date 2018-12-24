‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Creator Dispels Rumored Character Roster Via Twitter

With news of Spawn possibly making an appearance in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 game, rumors have been floating around online about a potential character roster. Recently a reported leak stated the official roster for Mortal Kombat 11 included the characters: Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Liu Kang, Smoke, Cyrax, and a number of other classic characters.

According to Comic Book, however, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has officially put a pin in the rumored roster, retweeting it and assuring the original poster that when Mortal Kombat 11 officially drops, that roster will be proven wrong.

So far, all that is known for certain is that the game will feature Scorpion, Raiden, and Shao Kahn. While Spawn creator Todd McFarlane did seem to confirm Spawn’s presence in Mortal Kombat 11, that has yet to be confirmed by anyone associated with the game.

Mortal Kombat X had a number of horror and science fiction icons included in the roster, such as Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Jason Voorhees, from Friday the 13th, and a Predator and the xenomorph from the Alien films. Prior to that, the 2011 Mortal Kombat featured Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street as a playable character, so it’s likely the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 will feature some characters from movie properties outside the realm of the established Mortal Kombat universe.

????Ha! Bring that tweet up after you see the real roster & lets see what you say then! ???? https://t.co/xIB5Iy4wPy — Ed Boon (@noobde) December 22, 2018

If Spawn is set to be part of the Mortal Kombat 11 roster, it’s also possible that he will be introduced after the release of the game as downloadable content rather than as a standard character within the normal lineup.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to be released on April 23, 2019, on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It will also be available for PC.

Mortal Kombat was originally released in 1992 and had a comparatively small lineup. Consisting of only seven playable characters, like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kano, Johnny Cage, Liu Kang, and Sonya Blade. For Mortal Kombat II in 1993 and Mortal Kombat 3 in 1995, the creators of the wildly popular video game franchise expanded the character roster to include new additions like Kitana, Mileena, Kung Lao, Stryker, Nightwolf, and popular fan-favorite Baraka.

Mortal Kombat has also spawned two major motion pictures, a television series, and a web series. Mortal Kombat is among one of the highest grossing media franchises of all time with over $5 billion in overall revenue for the ultra-violent and controversial franchise.

To date, the highest selling Mortal Kombat title of all time is the home console version of the the original 1992 game, which sold more than 6 million copies. Right behind it is the 2015 game, Mortal Kombat X.