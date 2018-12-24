NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Trade DeMar DeRozan To Mavericks For Package Centered On Dennis Smith Jr, Per ‘ESPN’

Is it time for the Spurs to undergo a rebuilding process?

Despite losing Kawhi Leonard, the San Antonio Spurs headed into the 2018-19 NBA season with the goal of making a huge impact in the deep Western Conference. DeMar DeRozan, the centerpiece of the trade package the Spurs received from the Toronto Raptors, was expected to lead San Antonio back to title contention. Unfortunately, the Spurs have been inconsistent since the season started and don’t look like the team that has been a huge threat to the reigning NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, for years.

As of now, the Spurs are on the verge of missing the Western Conference Playoffs for the first time since 1997. If they realize that they don’t have the capability to contend for the NBA championship title, the Spurs may finally consider taking a different route and start rebuilding the team. The Spurs could start by trading one of their superstars, DeMar DeRozan, for young players and future draft picks that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

One of the ideal trade partners for the Spurs in a deal involving DeMar DeRozan is the Dallas Mavericks. NBA insiders from ESPN recently listed the DeRozan-to-Mavs trade as one of the 10 big deals they would want to see before the February NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade deal, the Mavericks will be sending a trade package including Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, and a 2021 second-round pick to the Spurs for DeRozan. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

Luka Doncic is having one of the best rookie seasons ever. https://t.co/gIqmWlY1jn — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 21, 2018

DeMar DeRozan will undeniably improve the Mavericks’ performance, especially their offense that currently ranks 17th in the league, scoring 106.8 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. In 34 games he played this season, the 29-year-old shooting guard is averaging 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 47.9 percent shooting from the field. According to Andrew Han of ESPN, the arrival of DeRozan in Dallas will make things easier for Luka Doncic, the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

“Meanwhile, Dallas continues to make others look foolish for not swinging for Luka Doncic in the draft. The Slovenian product has harnessed the hype, and the Mavs are unexpectedly frisky for the playoffs. As a proven scorer, DeRozan can take some of the attention off the rookie and turn a ‘just happy to be here’ playoff hopeful into a postseason rabble-rouser.”

In exchange for DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs will be receiving a young and promising guard that they could pair with Dejounte Murray. The Spurs could turn Dennis Smith Jr. and Murray into the next version of the legendary backcourt duo of Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Wesley Matthews may only be considered as a salary cap filler, but he will be giving the Spurs an efficient three-point shooter in the wing.