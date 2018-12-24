Shauna Sexton Flaunts Derriere In Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Shauna Sexton shared a new photo on Instagram where she flaunted her derriere in a thong swimsuit. The black-and-white photo showed the model standing with her back to the camera, as she slung a jacket over her right shoulder. Her swimsuit had a thong bottom and a strappy back. Shauna wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail as her cheekbones were accentuated with blush and her eyes with dark makeup. Fans commented, “Hottie,” “goddess,” and “holy cow.”

Sexton’s other recent photos show her doing some work for Playboy, as she posed in a white hoodie with the brand’s logo on the front. She joked that “PSA: this sick.. dope.. fire… tight.. lit.. (whatever else the kids say these days) hoodie is available tomorrow at 12 pm PST at PlayboyWhiteLabel.com & you’ll probably look better in it than I do If you don’t drink the night before & get your roots done on time, alright peace out.” And not that the model didn’t look great, because she did, but her roots do look much darker than the rest of her hair. Shauna struck a casual pose for the promotional photo, as she stuck her left hand in the pockets and paired the top with a pair of khaki-colored pants.

Another picture showed Shauna wearing a red corset top, black tights, and shoes along with red bunny ears. She and a fellow model sat next to Santa as a second photo showed a pouty kid in Santa’s arms. The models both gave jokingly horrified looks, as Sexton captioned the post, “Swipe for holiday mood.” Fans commented, “Hahaha the second one is my fav,” “Love it,” and “Lm** that second photo is what life is made of.”

Shauna’s Instagram Stories suggest that she’s currently in Brooklyn, so maybe she’ll post more updates soon from there. At any rate, considering that the model had a jam-packed year, hopefully, she’s enjoying some downtime with friends and loved ones during the holidays. Her short fling with Ben Affleck proved to be a dramatic event, considering that there was seemingly endless speculation about their relationship status and how it might affect the actor’s sobriety.

And after all that’s been said and done, Affleck appears to have finally returned to work. Recent updates by Boston revealed that Ben is going to star in a new Netflix movie, “Triple Frontier.” Not only that, he’ll be featured in a movie called I Am Still Alive, which he’ll help produce.