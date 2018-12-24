Trina Braxton Reacts To ‘Unexpected’ Death Of Late Husband Gabe Solis

On Friday, December 21, the unexpected death of Trina Braxton’s husband Gabe Solis made headlines. Needless to say, Gabe’s death took Braxton Family Values fans by surprise. At the time, it was reported that Gabe had been battling cancer but Trina had not confirmed if the reports about her husband were true.

According to B. Scott, on yesterday, the singer/reality star took to Instagram with a family photo of her and Gabe with their two sons. She confirmed he’d actually passed on Thursday, December 20. Trina Braxton reflected on her 16-year relationship with Gabe. While she admitted there were good and bad times, there were like any other family regardless of their public status.

“For over 16 years, Gabe Solis was an essential part of our lives. Like all families, there are good and bad moments that are endured, but those moments, good or bad still made us who we are in the present.”

Trina went on to reveal someone had actually leaked the story about Gabe’s death before they even had a chance to notify close family members. For that, she apologized.

“Unfortunately, someone leaked the story before we could make everyone aware of his passing, and I apologize to those friends and family members for finding out through social outlets.”

Trina concluded her post by asking for prayers during this difficult time but she also made it clear that she’d appreciate being given the space to grieve privately.

“I do humbly ask for your prayers for our families, but my greatest request is that when you are posting comments, remember Gabe’s passing is a loss for our family. He was a father to my boys, a son, brother, and friend to many and I would appreciate privacy and respect as we grieve his unexpected departure.”

Almost immediately after Trina Braxton shared the post, it began circulating on Instagram. Fans from all over the country quickly responded offering words of comfort to the singer and her children during this difficult time.

While Trina Braxton and her sisters have been in the public eye for many years, her relationship with Gabe wasn’t made public until the premiere of Braxton Family Values. Prior to the reality show, Gabe and Trina had spent many years together, but they rarely made public appearances together. While the two had their share of marital problems, they still remained amicable and were able to effectively co-parent for the sake of their children following their divorce in 2015.