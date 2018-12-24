Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Curves And Sets Pulses Racing In Black Lingerie And Christmas Lights

'Aubrey's 12 days of Christmas' photo thrills her fans.

Singer and reality TV star Aubrey O’Day flaunted her dangerous curves and set her Instagram followers’ pulses racing in her latest share of her series she calls, “Aubrey’s 12 days of Christmas.”

In the “well lit” photo, the “White Hot Lies” singer represented Fashion Nova as she writhed on the floor in sexy black lingerie from the favorite brand. O’Day displayed her cleavage perfectly in the sensual image. She accessorized the black teddy with Christmas lights, which she wrapped around her legs and arm and laid among them. Around her neck, the star wore a bold gold necklace with writing, along with a ring on her finger and bracelets on her wrist. The pose, in which she was lying on her side, showed off the Danity Kane singer’s nipped in waist and dramatically curved hips.

O’day also sported dark nails, dark lips, and smokey eyes in the photo. Her 899,000 followers on Instagram responded almost immediately with the share wracking up more than 1,000 likes in 15 minutes. Fans responded with plenty of fire emojis.

One fan sent the artist happy holiday wishes.

“Aubrey, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year happy holidays.” Another follower gushed, “fave pic so far.”

While fans eagerly await the “DJT” singer’s photos for Christmas Eve and Christmas, they have 10 hot images to peruse from the first 10 days of the series. Yesterday, the brand model shared that she’s spending her holiday in Los Angeles and asked her followers where they enjoy spending the season. She wore a tank style bodysuit in black, which she paired with knee-high snakeskin look boots. The blonde bombshell wore her hair in platinum waves around her shoulders. To finish off the look, O’Day wore deep crimson lipstick and a heavily lined eye. For jewelry, she had several necklaces and bracelets.

Two days ago, when the countdown was at five days until Christmas, O’Day displayed her stunning cleavage in a black sports bra, and she topped her head with a cute headpiece created of colored metallic ornaments. She asked fans what they hoped to find under their trees this year, and many responded.

“I don’t want anything I’m good as long as my Niece and Nephew and family have a wonderful time I’m a happy cat!!!” one follower responded. Another wished for the Dumblonde album that O’Day and her bandmate Shannon Bex teased earlier this year.

“The Dumblonde album that we were supposed to get this year.”

The duo released a single on July 4, but shortly after that, they embarked on a new tour for Danity Kane, which continues into early March, 2019, so it may be a while before that wish comes true.