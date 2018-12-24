Joan Smalls Flaunts Derriere In Thong Bikini Bottom On Instagram

Model Joan Smalls gave her fans something to talk about with her new Instagram photo. She posed in a string bikini with a thong bottom, as the camera angles accentuated her curves as much as possible. Joan wore her hair pulled back in a bun, as she wore black sunglasses and dangling earrings. She used a filter that gave her head and left arm a psychedelic vibe. Fans totally loved it, saying things like “Body goals asf,” “FIRE,” and “Love uuuu.”

Smalls also recently shared another sizzling bikini photo where she laid on her side by the pool, wearing a small orange string bikini. She propped her head up with her right hand, as she captioned the picture, “I’m not a player but you still a hater.” The backdrop also included a ton of tropical foliage, as Joan gave the camera a fierce look.

Plus, the model has been sharing some of her holiday spirit with her fans with a selfie of herself with a Christmas tree in the background. She said that she was “Gettin Festive,” while wearing a lacy top with green and black designs along with huge light blue hoop earrings. Joan wore her hair pulled back, with several bangs falling in front of her left eye.

For fans who are wondering how Joan keeps her skin and hair looking so amazing, she revealed some of her secrets to Byrdie.

“I do a mix of castor oil, coconut oil, lavender oil, and put it on a brush and apply it to my eyelashes and my hair edges for extra moisture. Since I’m constantly putting so much makeup on my face, I try to do this every day.”

And when it comes to makeup, Smalls said that one product is king.

“My holy-grail beauty product is mascara. Putting on tons of mascara curls your lashes and it always brightens your eyes and makes you look awake. I love this one from Estée Lauder because it’s waterproof.”

That’s not to say that things are always perfect for her, however, as she recounted a bad experience with makeup.

“One time during fashion week, they bleached my brows. It looked cool on the runway because of the lighting. I had to go to a red carpet shortly after. I saw the photo afterward, and it literally looked like I had no facial expressions — it was crazy!”

With that being said, Smalls’ selfie from December 14 exemplifies her amazing complexion. Her skin looked absolutely flawless in the picture, as she wore stunning makeup including a dark eyeshadow and glossy lipstick.