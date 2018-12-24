Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Reveal Gender Of Second Child With Balloons

Less than a month ago, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife, former Playboy Playmate Kayla Rae Reid, announced that they were expecting their second child. Now, the excited couple has revealed the gender of their impending little bundle of joy.

Lochte and Reid first shared their baby news with fans via social media on November 30, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The parents of 18-month-old Caiden Zane Lochte both posted photos featuring the family of three all wearing white sweaters and jeans. The proud dad is holding up a photograph of one of his wife’s sonograms, and the pregnant mom is holding her son who has raised up his top to look at his tummy.

“BOOM!!!! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020,” the champion swimmer wrote on Instagram, excited for the next Olympic games.

Cut to Sunday, December 23, when the happy couple found out if they were going to have another boy or their first girl.

In a video posted on 27-year-old Reid’s Instagram page, Lochte removes the lid from a very large box wrapped in white paper featuring pink and blue question marks — and five pink balloons pop out, revealing the duo will soon be welcoming a daughter into the family.

The Olympian raises both of his hands in the air and shouts out, “Yes!” Other people in the room clap and cheer at the news, and some offer hugs.

Either shocked by the frenzy or angry that he’s getting a little sister, Caiden starts immediately crying in his mother’s arms. His 34-year-old dad alluded to the latter being the truth in the caption of a snapshot of the moment the balloons popped out that he posted on Instagram.

“Yes!!!!! It’s a girl! I guess [Caiden] wanted a boy haha,” joked Lochte, who added the hashtags “girl,” “so blessed” and “cloud9” at the end of his caption.

It seems as if Reid willed herself into creating a baby girl. In a September interview with People, she said that she and her husband had talked about how they wanted to have a boy first.

“So now we’re gonna have a girl,” she optimistically stated.

She also told the magazine that she liked “being pregnant around Christmas time” and that wish also came true.

Lochte and Reid have been together since the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. They became engaged in October of 2016, and tied the knot in a simple courthouse ceremony in Gainesville, Florida, on January 2, 2018. A few months later, on September 9, 2018, the newlyweds held a more formal wedding ceremony for family members and friends at the Morrow Ranch in Palm Springs, California. Caiden served as the ring bearer.