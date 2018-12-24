’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Ashley And Jay Spark Breakup Rumors

Ashley and Jay from the TLC drama series, 90 Day Fiance, have sparked breakup rumors based on strange social media activity, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

The report stated that well-known TV blogger John Yates noticed that the couple recently unfollowed each other on social media. Yates also pointed out that Ashley has deleted all photos of Jay from her Instagram account and has turned off the options for fans to comment on her posts. The couple has also stopped doing cameos, which is a service many of the cast members have been offering. The service allows fans to request videos from their favorite stars for a fee.

Fans have been requesting cameos from Ashley and Jay but the couple’s page is now listed as “temporarily unavailable.”

“Sorry for the Cameo declines. We are no longer doing Cameos. Happy holidays everyone,” she wrote in a text post on her Instagram story.

Ashley has also been sharing other cryptic messages on social media, according to In Touch Weekly.

“You can only fake that everything is ok for so long. Then you just hit that point,” she wrote in another text post on her Instagram story.

While Jay hasn’t posted any odd messages to his Instagram, he has recently made his account private. This is strange behavior for the couple as they’ve been big on sharing their love and cute couple moments via social media since their appearance on the show.

After two failed engagements, 31-year-old Ashley got her groove back in Jamaica while visiting for a wedding. The mother-of-two met 20-year-old Jay at a local nightclub and the pair struck up a conversation but later went their separate ways. Young Lothario Jay managed to track down the blonde on social media and reached out in the hopes of getting to know the American beauty. The pair chatted for six months before Ashley went back to visit Jay in Jamaica, where he popped the question.

The couple decided that Jay would move to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to live with Ashley and her children, but Ashley’s best friend wasn’t Jay’s biggest fan, as she was convinced he was cheating on Ashley.

As the episodes went on, Ashley cut all communication with her best friend and chose to continue her relationship with Jay despite cheating rumors. In last week’s episode, as the couple prepared to elope to Las Vegas, Ashley began to question whether the pair’s age difference might be too much to overcome in the future.

“11 years is a large age gap in a relationship,” she can be heard saying.

It’s unclear whether the couple has officially called it quits, but fans can tune into the series to watch their story unfold.

Watch 90 Day Fiance on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.