Kehlani Opens Up About Struggles She’s Faced During Pregnancy

Kehlani is expecting her first child, and like most moms-t0-be, she’s excited about the new chapter she’s embarking on. However, she recently revealed the pregnancy part of motherhood hasn’t exactly been an easy part of the process. According to E! News, on Sunday, December 23, Kehlani took to Instagram with a beautiful photo of her baby bump. In the caption, she described the “struggle” she’s faced during pregnancy.

The singer revealed lots of fans have complimented her during her pregnancy, insisting she makes it look “easy” but she admitted that the experience has been far from that. With the photo, she wrote, “Oh is dat Kehlani wit another essay caption… who woulda thought!” she began.

“I’ve been getting lots of preggie folx saying I been making it look easy, and how they wish their pregnancy was/is going the same as mine seems to be… I will say this: the internet makes everything look lovely and wonderful.”

Although the life of a celebrity tends to look glamorous most of the time, Kehlani went on to explain why everything isn’t always as “lovely and wonderful” as it may seem. The “Good Life” singer, who is reportedly “2 days away from the 3rd trimester,” insists pregnancy has been one of the hardest experiences she’s faced in her life. Kehlani revealed she’s had bouts with prenatal depression and went on to vividly describe the experience. She admitted the depression had been hitting her “like a bag of bricks, to being very isolated and alone internally and externally these days, to just the normal terrible sleep/no appetite/anxiety.”

However, Kehlani also says talking about this difficult experience has helped her to get through it.

“What’s been helping me is: talking about it. Sharing. Reminding myself isolation doesn’t have to be the answer. Waking up early and getting OUT of bed to get sun.”

Kehlani’s recent post follows a string of previous posts where she also opened up about the pregnancy. Despite the personal challenges she’s faced, the 23-year-old recently spoke about her third trimester, admitting she’s “ready for this final round.” She previously wrote motherhood is something she’s always dreamed of. Back in October, she took to social media with a loving message to her daughter saying how she proud she was to be her mother.

“If you know me, you know i’ve dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it’s always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus,” she penned in the first caption announcing her pregnancy. “dearest little girl, I am so proud to be your mommy. I am so proud to have received you.”