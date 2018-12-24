Michael Bloomberg Describes Trump Presidency As ‘Recklessly Emotional And Senselessly Chaotic’

Media magnate and billionaire Michael Bloomberg viciously criticized President Donald Trump on Sunday, describing his presidency as “recklessly emotional and senselessly chaotic.”

In a column penned for his own media company, Bloomberg News, the former mayor of New York touched upon James Mattis’ resignation, the government shutdown, Trump’s foreign policy, and the plummeting stock market.

The past week, according to Bloomberg, “perfectly exemplified” the “destructive” effect of Donald Trump’s presidency on Washington, and on the United States. James Mattis’ resignation, the government shutdown over Trump’s border wall, and the stock market’s worst week since 2011 have a common denominator, according to Bloomberg: “Trump’s recklessly emotional and senselessly chaotic approach to the job.”

“At the halfway mark of this terrible presidency, one has to wonder how much more the country can take,” he wrote.

The billionaire and potential Democratic presidential candidate discussed James Mattis’ resignation letter, and slammed Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw American troops from Syria.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, prompting widespread criticism and outrage, President Donald Trump announced this week that American troops will be withdrawing from Syria and Afghanistan. Trump also announced that James Mattis would be “retiring,” but the now-former defense secretary’s letter reveals that he has, in fact, quit.

Mattis wrote that Trump deserves a secretary of defense whose views are more aligned with his, laying out in the resignation letter that his and Donald Trump’s views on foreign policy greatly differ. The resignation appears to have caused a panic in official Washington, prompting lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to sound the alarms.

One week sums up a failing presidency https://t.co/rMNkKRk3EY via @bopinion — Bloomberg (@business) December 24, 2018

Donald Trump reportedly “hates” Mattis’ resignation letter, and remains unnerved by the public perception that the general was the one remaining “adult in the room,” an individual in charge of containing the president and curbing his worst impulses.

Apart from criticizing Donald Trump’s presidency as a whole, Michael Bloomberg discussed the border wall, opining that Trump’s decision to shut the government down over the issue demonstrates that the president is trying to “pander to the extreme wing of his party.”

Bloomberg noted that some Republicans are beginning to realize what a “disaster” Donald Trump’s policies have been.

This opinion is, apparently, shared by Carl Bernstein, the veteran reporter who uncovered the Watergate scandal. Bernstein said in an interview broadcast Sunday that a number of Republicans is starting to believe that Trump is “unfit” to be president, according to the Hill.

Bloomberg concluded his column suggesting that Congress Republicans need to start “showing some spine.”

“This past week, we got a glimpse of what the beginning of the collapse may look like — and what it may ultimately cost us,” he wrote.