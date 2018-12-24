Offset Wishes Oldest Son Happy Birthday Via Social Media As Fans Continue To Scold Him For Cheating Scandal

Migos rapper Offset is a very happy man these days. Despite the disheartening split from Cardi B., he still has something to be proud of: the birth of his first son, Jordan. According to The Jasmine Brand, Offset took to social media with multiple posts to wish his oldest son, Jordan, a happy ninth birthday. With the father-son photo, Offset wrote, “Happy Birthday to my son Jordan! Can’t believe you 9yrs old…I had you soo young turn me from a kid to a man instantly! Love you my cool, calm, collective kid.”

One of the photos captured Offset and his son presumably backstage at one of his concerts and the other appears to have been taken at a sporting event. As expected, both of the photos have gone viral. While many fans took the time to wish Jordan a happy birthday, others were more focused on criticizing Offset and highlighting his flaws. Offset reportedly had his son Jordan with his ex-girlfriend, Justine Watson and has a total of four children altogether.

Although he took the time to wish his son a happy birthday, numerous reports have suggested he’s currently vacationing in Puerto Rico with his wife Cardi B. For most fans, the rumored vacation isn’t as romantic as it may seem due to all of the backlash Offset has faced over the past couple of weeks.

The latest report about Offset’s social media posts follow a string of reports about his split from Cardi B. The rap couple sparked a media firestorm when Cardi announced she was leaving Offset. The seemingly abrupt decision came after Offset found himself at the center of yet another cheating scandal. While there have been previous rumors and accusations, this time was reportedly different for Cardi B. because evidence was presented. Initially, many fans encouraged Cardi to walk away and never look back but there were other male celebrities who defended Offset and asked Cardi to consider taking him back.

Offset even took matters into his own hands and interrupted one of Cardi’s concerts to apologize but to no avail. Now it looks like Cardi may be open to giving their marriage another chance. That decision, along with Cardi’s colorful Instagram post about missing Offset, has sent fans into a frenzy.

Almost immediately after Cardi’s announcement made headlines, the couple found themselves facing stark criticism due to speculation about their split being a publicity stunt. Now that they’re back together, fans are wondering if the accusations were true.