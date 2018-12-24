Deborah Britton posted photos of her former boyfriend on his children's elementary school fence.

An Arizona woman has been arrested for posting naked photos of her ex-boyfriend on the front gate at his children’s elementary school. It’s unclear what led to 55-year-old Deborah Britton printing up and posting the photos in front of the school in Chandler, Arizona, but the victim told police that the woman was the only person with access to such pictures.

The Daily Mail says that Britton is facing felony charges for posting what was considered to be pornographic material on school property. The victim, whose children attend Hull Elementary School in Chandler says that he and Britton broke up in September and soon after the naked pictures were posted on the front gate near the main entrance of the school.

The photos were posted on the inside of the fence, making them visible to students and teachers. The photos showed the victim entirely undressed with his face visible.

When police went to talk to Britton, she denied having any involvement in the matter, but they were later able to confirm that the fingerprints on the photos belonged to her. Police only received confirmation from the Arizona State Police Lab last week that the fingerprints on the photos matched Britton’s.

Britton is facing one count of harassment by communication and one count of unlawful of distribution of images featuring nudity. Britton turned herself into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on December 18. The police obtained the woman’s fingerprints when she was arrested recently on unrelated charges.

ABC 15 is reporting that parents, including Sativa Rugg, were asking questions when they saw police cars on campus.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t understand why she would endanger students like that.”

A judge has told Britton that posting what is considered revenge porn on school grounds is considered a level five felony in the state of Arizona, and she is facing time behind bars. She has now been ordered to stay away from the victim in a restraining order.

“If you have beef with an adult and you want to get back at him that’s one thing. To involve kids like that, I couldn’t even believe that, who thinks about that?”

With the internet, cases of revenge porn have become frequent enough that some states have put new laws on the books to punish those guilty of the crime. A recent case in Los Angeles put two men, Charles Evens and Hunter Moore, on trial for hacking the computers and phones of women for intimate photos and then using the images to blackmail the victims. Both men have been fined and sentenced to prison.