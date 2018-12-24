Cardi B’s Friends Are Happy About Her Reunion With Offset, According To ‘Hollywood Life’

On December 5, Cardi B took to Instagram to announce her split from Migos rapper Offset. After several weeks of drama, it seems the couple is back together and Cardi’s friends couldn’t be happier, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple was spotted together in Puerto Rico. The two were photographed laughing and enjoying each other’s company while sharing a jet ski. In the photos, Offset could be seen steering the watercraft as Cardi sat snuggly behind him with her arms tossed around his waist.

Since the couple’s tropical reunion, it seems Cardi’s team is rejoicing as they were all hoping the pair would reconcile sooner rather than later.

“Cardi’s inner circle is happy that she has softened towards Offset,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“The hope among Cardi’s team is that this reunion will stick. Everyone knows how much Cardi and Offset love each other, no one wants them to divorce.”

After Offset crashed Cardi’s Rolling Loud Festival performance on December 15, it was later revealed that Cardi’s publicist, Patientce Foster, had helped the rapper to get on stage at the festival to surprise Cardi during her set. In backstage footage posted to Twitter, Foster could be seen leading Offset toward the stage. According to a report from Complex, fans weren’t too happy about Foster helping Offset and took to social media to slam the helpful publicist.

Cardi was quick to defend her publicist from the backlash, much like she defended Offset after fans criticized him for crashing her performance.

Despite the fact that Cardi initially rejected Offset’s apology on stage, it seems he still managed to win his wife back.

“Offset made great progress to fixing things when they were both in L.A,” the HL source went on to say. “Yes, the whole Rolling Loud thing didn’t go as planned but it didn’t totally backfire because it did get them talking more. And the way Offset got so bullied and attacked also helped him gain a lot of sympathy points from Cardi.”

Cardi called it quits with her rapper boo around the same time text messages surfaced indicating the rapper could have been cheating on her, according to a report from TMZ.

Fans of the artists were initially suspicious of the couple’s dramatic public breakup, considering Offset’s debut album was just around the corner. And after the short-lived separation, it seems fans are even more convinced it was all a publicity stunt, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.