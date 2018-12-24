Kendall Jenner And Ben Simmons Will Reportedly Spend New Year’s Eve Together, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship is reportedly becoming serious, so much so that the couple plans to spend New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day together. Hollywood Life reports that Simmons and Jenner’s second try at their romance is heating up and the two seem to have recovered from their split earlier this year.

An alleged insider told the tabloid that Kendall is nervous about the fact that the relationship is getting deep because she wanted to focus on her career at this point in her life. But it looks like the basketball player has stolen her heart, making the highest paid model in the world more willing to abandon her original plans to avoid a serious relationship.

“Kendall has always had it in her mind that she doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship in her early twenties, she wants to spend that time focusing on her career, and so she’s always shied away from any kind of exclusive relationship,” the source said. “But, it’s different with Ben, and no matter how much she’s tried to stop herself from falling for him she has, and hard.”

Back in September, Us Weekly reported that Simmons and Jenner broke up after they first started dating in May. At the time, a source told Us that their romance had petered out around August because their schedules did not allow them to spend a lot of time together. Back then, a source said that Jenner was happy to be single and that she was not interested in dating anyone seriously.

As Seventeen Magazine notes during the split from Simmons, Jenner was seen kissing Bella Hadid’s brother, Anwar.

Fast forward to December, and Jenner was spotted at three of Simmons’ Philadelphia 76ers games in one week and sat with his mother at one of them, which could be a sign that the two are pretty serious.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were seen doing some shopping together in Philadelphia. The two were seen getting some groceries at Whole Foods. Eyewitnesses said that they mostly bought snacks and that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was drinking a smoothie as they shopped. Based on the photos of the Whole Foods run, Jenner was wearing an oversized black hoodie and a pair of pants with a camo print.

Although their relationship is reportedly getting more serious, it’s probably too early to tell whether they’ll be the focus of a KUWTK wedding special in the future. Let’s see if their romance lasts longer than “cuffing season” first.