Apple’s Powerbeats3 Earbuds Are Cheaper Than Ever

In 2014, Apple made the bold move of acquiring Beats Electronics, which was owned by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine at the time, and has since taken good headphones and made them even better. Apple has added its own W1 chip, which makes the headphones and earphones some of the most reliable on the market, according to a report from Apple Insider.

And now, those looking to get their hands on a pair of Apple’s wireless Powerbeats3 can do so at a recently slashed price of $90, according to BGR. These earbuds usually retail for $200 but are currently on sale on Amazon during a last-minute flash sale. BGR describes the earphones as “great headphones with the latest available Bluetooth tech, killer sound quality, great battery life, and water resistance so you can work out.”

The product also boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours and features secure-fit ear hooks to maximize comfort and stability. It also comes with a conveniently placed microphone that allows users to take calls, activate Siri, and control music. It’s available in four colors on Amazon: brick red, asphalt grey, break blue, and turf green.

Apple has partnered with several well-known athletes to promote its headphones and earphones. The brand regularly updates its Instagram account with photos of these star athletes, including LeBron James and Serena Williams.

Amazon is also selling the wireless Beats Solo3 headphones at a discounted price. It’s currently being sold for $240 instead of its usual $300 price tag, which puts the discount at 60 percent off the original price. The Solo3 also utilizes Apple’s W1 chip for faster Bluetooth connectivity and a more reliable connection. The internal battery offers up to 40 hours of uninterrupted playback time and it comes with a neat Beats Fast Fuel technology feature, which allows users to get three hours of playback with just a quick five-minute charge.

The Solo3 are on-ear headphones and also come with a built-in mic to take calls, control media, and use voice commands via Siri. The Solo3 comes in an assortment of colors, including matte black, gloss black, gold, and white.

If you’re looking to pick up one of these Beats products, it would be wise to act fast as these are likely to sell out quickly, based on the reports. Unfortunately, if you order right now, you won’t be able to get them for Christmas as Amazon has them listed as expected to arrive after Christmas.